Natural product is able to reduce blood sugar levels

More than 12.5 million Brazilians suffer from type 2 diabetes in Brazil. The disease is characterized by the body’s resistance to insulin. This substance is produced by the body itself and is responsible for “hijacking” blood sugar. In other words, diabetic people end up suffering from the accumulation of glucose/sugar in the blood.

There is no proven cure for diabetes, but there are situations where patients control the disease. Some milder conditions of the disease present reversal in the case of the patient’s weight loss, for example.

Still, treatment is the most effective way to fight the disease. Some substances, such as berberine, are effective in reducing the level of sugar in the body.

Berberine to fight blood sugar buildup and more

Berberine has been used in Chinese medicine for a long time, but it still works against diabetes today. However, this substance also acts with anti-inflammatory properties for the body.

The result is obtained through the reduction of inflammatory cytokine signaling. Several surveys around the world analyze the effects of berberine on people. In many situations, berberine can be as effective as any other medication. In some studies, for specific cases, it showed even more effectiveness.

Researchers have also found that berberine is a potent LDL cholesterol lowerer. In addition, it raises HDL cholesterol, known as the “good” cholesterol.

How to consume berberine to improve health?

Berberine is an herbal medicine, that is, it is a natural product found in plants, in nature. Several vegetables have berberine, but its use is the effect of handling the isolated component.

That’s why, the ideal is to look for a doctor or specialized nutrition professional to analyze each case. Berberine can be found in compounding pharmacies, for example. Its use must be done under guidance and accompanied by examinations to ensure safety and efficiency.