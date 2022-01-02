New competitor to Lost Ark? Undecember already has more than 3 million pre-registrations in just a few weeks ⋆

the publisher Line Games revealed this weekend that UNDECEMBER, his multiplatform RPG Hack & Slash, developed by the studio Needs Games, has reached the mark of three million pre-registered players so far for its global version. The title is Line Games’ newest bet to go head-to-head with other popular games of the genre such as Path of Exile, and the upcoming Lost Ark.

As revealed on the 13th through an online showcase, Line Games plans to officially launch UNDECEMBER in South Korea on January 13th. Meanwhile, the global version of the title should arrive still in the beginning of 2022, in other words, everything indicates that we will be able to “get our hands” in this promising game very soon. During theu showcase, game devs premiered the game page on Steam for global version, and released pre-registration via the official website. By the way, it’s worth remembering that the updated requirements you’ll need to run the game were recently released. You can check out more about it here.

According to the information previously released, UNDECEMBER will be an Action RPG Hack and Slash that will have a main campaign and a good amount of options for a multiplayer game, with the right to PvP battle and content for guilds. What’s more, it looks like the game will feature a Battle Pass, which will offer various rewards as players progress. Finally, LINE Games mentioned that the game was created to be fun and all the feedback given by players will be taken into account, in order to make the adventure even better.