New Year for Brazil has fireworks in several regions | National Newspaper

The New Year arrived with many fireworks coloring the sky in various regions of the country. It was a different New Year, without shows in almost all capitals, but with hope for better days.

Sabadão of strong sun in Recife, and there was no other: a strip of sand full of people vibrating positively.

“New energies to start the New Year, which we hope will be better than the one that ended, of peace and health”, says retired Everaldo Dornelas.

There are people who don’t give up the 1st of January on the beach. Standing in the sand to feel the energy, sun to receive the strength that comes from above, bathing in the sea to clean up what wasn’t cool and prepare for a different, better, really new year.

Across the country, Brazilians managed to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in a beautiful way.

The longest fireworks display was in Recife: 17 minutes – enough time to take many pictures of the show. The fireworks were not silent, as promised by the city, but they made less noise.

Just at the turn of the year, Salvador released the 21 fireworks show locations. The strategy was to avoid crowding.

The New Year arrived with surprise in Brasília as well. The fireworks on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, which lasted nearly six minutes, were announced at the last minute. At Praça dos Orixás, tributes to Iemanjá and requests for a happy 2022 for everyone.

There were fireworks in Maceió, spread over several places.

“Health first. Peace, love and may this virus end soon”, wishes the tourist from Campinas (SP) Fabiana Aparecida de Souza.

Natal welcomed the new year with a lot of excitement. The show lasted 12 minutes on the Newton Navarro bridge.

Boa Vista was the only capital in the country with fireworks and public shows. Eighteen bands performed on three stages at Parque Anauá.

In the capital of Ceará there was no party, but the kiosks on Avenida Beira-Mar worked with a requirement for a vaccine passport. Each one found a way to celebrate the arrival of 2022. For a couple, I want more love and a future together.

“This engagement was born out of the hope of a nice, very magical year. That’s the word”, says the therapist Well Félix.

The New Year’s Eve party was also canceled in the biggest city in the country. Even so, many people insisted on waiting for the turn on Avenida Paulista.

With no fireworks show in Florianópolis, many people from Santa Catarina and tourists flocked to Balneário Camboriú, one of the favorite destinations in the south of the country. The countdown was done on the Ferris wheel and a show of colors lit up the beach.