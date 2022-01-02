New Year New Life! Remember the goals set by Flamengo for 2022

THE Flamengo he is coach again assured for 2022 and, now, after New Year’s Eve and on the eve of the squad’s re-introduction, he hopes to deal with market opportunities, in terms of signings and departures, with more determination. It’s the THROW! Use the first day of the year to remember the goals set in the club’s budget for this season.

In all, Fla has a forecast of just over BRL 1 billion in revenue, with BRL 847 million guaranteed by the recurrence (not considering the payment and costs with the sale of athletes). The projected surplus is R$186 million.

Regarding sales targets, R$ 140 million are expected, and Rubro-Negro already accumulates approximately R$ 10 million thanks to transactions by athletes who were on loan, such as Bill (Dnipro-1, from Ukraine, paid BRL 2.5 million), Max (negotiated with Colorado Rapids for about R$5.6 million) and João Lucas, who terminated with Fla to stay permanently in Cuiabá for an amount in the region of R$ 1 million.

It is also worth noting that, within the scope of the grant, Flamengo still has to receive for the sales of Rodrigo Muniz and Gerson, carried out in 2020 (see more here).

In order to strengthen the cast, Flamengo expects to spend up to 16 million euros (approximately R$ 100 million). For now, there is still no name ready to be hired.

THE SPORTS GOALS

As in 2020 and 2019, Rubro-Negro projects that the team will be able to reach, at least, the semifinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil and second place in the Brazilian Championship (which occurred in the recently ended season and earned R$ 31.3 million paid by CBF).

If all sports goals are reached, Flamengo should pocket around R$130 million in prizes. And the beginning of the work to fulfill them, with Paulo Sousa and a robust new technical committee, will take place on January 10th, the day the red-black squad will re-present itself at the Vulture’s Nest.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022



26 or 27/1 – Flamengo x Portuguesa, in an undefined location.

29 or 30/1 – Volta Redonda x Flamengo, in an undefined location.

2 or 3/2 – Flamengo x Volta Redonda, in an undefined location.

5 or 6/2 – Flamengo x Fluminense, in an undefined location.

9 or 10/2 – Audax Rio x Flamengo, in an undefined location.