New Year’s Eve and the 1st of 2022 in Fortaleza are marked by violence and executions

The hours before New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2022 in Fortaleza were marked by crimes of executions and attempted murders. Cases registered in the neighborhoods Bullfinch, Antônio Bezerra, Granja Lisbon, Vila União, Christ the Redeemer and Pirambu they moved the duty of the Civil and Military Police, between Friday, 31st, and this Saturday afternoon, 1st.

On the 31st, a 28-year-old man was killed inside his own vehicle, in Bullfinch, in the Grande Messejana area. He had a criminal record for illegal possession of a firearm and bribery of a minor. When he was approached by armed criminals, he was accompanied by a woman and a child in the car. The men used a Fiat Toro pickup truck. The woman got out of the vehicle with the child and the man was shot. Injured, he still managed to navigate the vehicle for approximately 50 meters, but then passed out. The criminals returned to the victim’s car and fired more shots. He died on the spot.

In the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood, a body was found in the Açaí community, in an area of ​​scrub. The male victim had no identification and was tied up. The body was partially charred. The Fire Department also participated in the action to remove the corpse.

At Granja Lisboa, a man was executed on Coronel Fabriciano street. The suspects were in a car and a motorcycle and fled the scene after the criminal action. According to the SSPDS, the body, still unidentified, was found on a public road.

Also on Friday, 31, a male body was found in Lagoa do Opaia, Vila União neighborhood, in Fortaleza. The victim, a 21-year-old boy, had perforations. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Security.

This Saturday, 1st, a woman was killed on Francisco Calaça street, in the Álvaro Weyne neighborhood. The victim was riding a bicycle when he was surprised by criminals who had fired the shots. A child was in the car seat at the rear of the transport. She was not hit. The woman died at the scene of the crime. The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) confirmed the death.

“At the time, a woman, not yet formally identified, was killed by a firearm on a public street. The Forensic Investigation of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) was also called and gathered evidence that helped in the investigations. A police investigation was initiated. and the DHPP (Department of Homicide and Personal Protection) investigates the case”, informed the agency.

Hours later, in Pirambu, a neighborhood next to Álvaro Weyne, three people were shot. One of them was a corporal from the Military Police of Ceará and a friend of his, who had passed the last PMCE exam and was waiting to be called. According to a source, a third person was injured.

The military police officer was assisted by the IJF and remained being assisted until the publication of this matter. His colleague died on the spot. There is no information about the third person situation.

A video from the camera circuit shows that the three were on the corner and there was a fourth person next to a car. The two criminals arrived on a motorcycle and fired. The three fall to the ground in succession. The fourth man hides behind the car. The motorcycle used in the action was stolen on Friday, 31, according to information gathered by O POVO.

