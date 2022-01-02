Next chapter, Monday, January 3 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Monday (3):

Lara is offended by Matthew’s distrust. Cecilia admires Rebeca when she sees her mother posing for the photo shoot. Ana Virgínia is happy with the reconciliation of Breno and Ilana. Joy asks Christian/Renato for money to pay for Adel’s surgery.

Barbara follows Christian/Renato’s car with Nicole and catches Joy in her husband’s vehicle. Redentor’s audit report is completed without finding any evidence of fraud or embezzlement.

The psychologist at Luan’s school alerts Érica to the drop in her son’s performance in studies and suggests that the poor result may be associated with the absence from Santiago.

Lara tells Mateus that she’ll meet Christian/Renato to show her the project for the school-restaurant. Gabriela tells Ilana and Breno that they will have to make a decision regarding the pregnancy.

