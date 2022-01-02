Neymar gives New Year’s Eve party with Gil do Vigor, Tierry and David Brazil

Neymar, 29, opened his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio, to receive many famous people on New Year’s Eve. Names such as David Brazil, Gil do Vigor, Tierry, Gabi Martins, MC Livinho, Camila Loures, Rodriguinho, Gaab and the gospel singer Sarah Beatriz participated in the party.

Rodriguinho, Gaab and Sarah played shows and some moments were shared by them on their respective social networks. Neymar is injured and wore an orthopedic boot during the revelry.

Affair of the player, the model Bruna Biancardi was not at the party. She had another get-together with friends. However, Christmas both passed together.

In August, Neymar was spotted during a boat trip in Spain alongside the brunette. At the time, it was possible to see in images that went viral on the internet that both hugged and exchanged affection, which was enough for the girl to be identified as the athlete’s new partner.

But it is not today that Neymar likes to enjoy a good end-of-the-year party. In 2020, he threw a bash that would have had 500 people at the height of the pandemic.

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro decided to notify Neymar for the five-day party that was being held at the same mansion in Mangaratiba. The event, which took place since the 25th, was against sanitary safety protocols, as it promoted agglomeration and risk of contamination of Covid-19.

The 3rd Public Prosecutor’s Office for Collective Guardianship of the Angra dos Reis Center at the time received “several complaints, based on information released by the press, about the events sponsored by the player Neymar”. The request was for the player to provide, as a matter of urgency, clarification about the events, with detailed information on the number of guests, organization of the parties and any sanitary measures adopted.

Days later, Neymar published on Instagram the preparations for his New Year’s Eve celebration from 2020 to 2021. In the images, he showed the decoration of the celebration with an emphasis on a huge dining table with white flowers and candles.

“Dinner at home, with distance between one chair and another. And it’s not for 500 people, okay?”, joked the PSG player on news that the party would gather hundreds of guests.

In the video caption, Neymar wrote: “All here to be happy, after a long and difficult year! We deserve to celebrate our lives! Unique moments will remain forever in our memory.”