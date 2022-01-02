NHL Team Employee Discovers Melanoma With Help From Rival Fan | other sports

On October 23, 2021, the Vancouver Canucks won a much needed 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. separated the bleachers from the court until he caught the attention of an employee, 47-year-old Brian “Red” Hamilton, and gave him a message: the mole on the back of his neck was skin cancer. Recent tests confirmed that Nadia was right.

The Canucks used social media to locate the 22-year-old medical student, who met Hamilton at the Canadian team’s reunion with the Kraken this Sunday. She was also presented by the team with a US$ 10,000 (or R$ 55,000) scholarship to help with graduation expenses.

– She saved my life. She didn’t pull me out of a burning car like in the big stories, but she did pull me out of a slowly burning fire. The words that came out of the doctor’s mouth were: If I ignored this for four or five years, I wouldn’t be here anymore. I didn’t even know that dot was there, she was the one who pointed it out. It amazes me how she could see because it wasn’t very big, and I wear a jacket and a radio on my back. She’s a hero,” commented Brian, who serves as assistant equipment manager at the Canucks.

Popovici, whose family won tickets to follow the Krakens’ Seattle games behind the rival teams’ bench, tapped on the glass to get Hamilton’s attention, who initially didn’t pay much attention to him.

At the insistence, he turned and saw that she was showing a message on her cell phone that said “your mole on the back of her neck is cancer”. After a biopsy, the worker found a level 2 malignant carcinoma, when the cancer cells are still in the top layer of the skin and are treatable.

The story became public when the team released a letter on social media on Saturday, revealing the story and asking the public for help in locating the fan – whose identity, until then, was unknown.

“My name is Brian ‘Red’ Hamilton and I’m assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks. I’m trying to find someone very special and I need help from the hockey community. now I want to meet her to say THANK YOU SO MUCH!

The problem is, I don’t know who you are, or where you’re from. I know you were sitting behind the Canucks’ bench the night the Seattle Kraken played their first game at home. That night on October 23rd, and the message you showed me on your cell phone, will forever be in my head and it made a difference that could change my life, for me and my family. His instincts were correct and that mole on the back of my neck was malignant melanoma, and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it was removed.” says the letter.

– Imagine how shocking it is to be at work, and then someone kind of looks at you and says “I, maybe you should see a doctor”. That’s not what you want to hear. Being able to see him and talk to his family, who were affected by his being able to “dodge that bullet”, was really special. I saw his mole and I was like, “wow, this is a perfect example of what a melanoma looks like” – commented the fan, who has already worked voluntarily in hospitals and in the oncology field.

The message was shared in a group of female Kraken fans and reached Nadia’s mother, Yukyung Nelson, helping the team to finally identify the fan:

– Oh my God! This is my daughter! She has just been accepted into several medical schools. We have tickets to stand in the stands behind the opposing team, and she noticed the mole on the back of his head, so she typed a message on her cell phone and tapped on the glass window to get his attention. We don’t think about it anymore. This is absolutely amazing.

The Canucks employee returned home the next day after the game and commented to his wife about the fact, confirming with her the existence of the “strangely shaped” spot. Hamilton then went to the team doctor, Jim Bovard, who removed the mark and referred her for a biopsy. The result came out this Saturday.

Red confessed to feeling bad for initially ignoring Nadia, who received a standing ovation in Sunday’s match. He reinforced his gratitude, and revealed that he hopes that his story will bring awareness about the prevention of skin cancer – whose campaign, in Brazil, is promoted in “Decembro Laranja”.