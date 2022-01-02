Noca predicts Lara’s life that will soon happen

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Nuca (Marieta Severo) will predict that a person from the past Lara (Andréia Horta) will reappear in her granddaughter’s life. A short time later, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will appear looking for the girl.

The elderly woman will say that the protagonist traveled to Pouso Feliz. Ravi won’t give up on going after Lara, which will have Christian (Cauã Reymond) worried. The situation will happen after Joy (Lara Tremouroux) leaves her partner and runs away with a lover.

However, the graffiti artist will be betrayed by her new partner, who will steal all the money she managed to extort from Christian by threatening to reveal to everyone that he actually pretends to be Renato, the twin brother who died in his place on the hill.

Lara will be in Pouso Feliz to try to get back together with Mateus (Danton Mello), who is unhappy with the approach his wife has had with Christian. The girl will be able to make peace with her husband, even though she knows she has feelings for her ex.

