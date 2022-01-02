North Korean leader talks about food, not nuclear weapons for 2022

by Josh Smith

SEUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended his 10th year in power with a speech that mentioned more tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to state media reports on Saturday.

North Korea’s main goals for 2022 will be to leapfrog economic development and improve the lives of people, who face a “great life-and-death struggle,” Kim said in a speech on Friday at the end of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party (WPK), which started on Monday.

The meetings coincided with Kim’s 10th birthday effectively leading the country after her father’s death in 2011.

Kim has used previous New Year speeches to make key policy announcements, including the launch of significant diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the United States.

But summaries of his speech published in North Korean state media made no specific mention of the United States, with only a passing reference to unspecified discussions about inter-Korean relations and “foreign affairs”.

The domestic focus of the speech underscored the economic woes facing Kim in the country, where self-imposed border blockades against the pandemic have left North Korea more isolated than ever, with international aid organizations warning of possible food shortages and a humanitarian crisis .

“The main task of our Party and the people in the coming year is to provide a sure guarantee for the implementation of the five-year plan and to bring about a remarkable change in the development of the state and in the standard of living of the people,” Kim said.