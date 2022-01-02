‘Now go’ · TV News

Rodrigo Faro decided to spend the first day of the new year at sea. The presenter shared a click on his social networks in which he appears on a speedboat, shows off his six pack abs and, for good measure, sensualizes with the sides of panties appearing at the waist region. He claimed to have put on the lingerie because he was inspired by nominations from Juliette Freire and Virginia Fonseca.

“No old underwear bought at the supermarket. At this turn of 2022, I wore a beige panty like Juliette’s and a pink one like Virginia’s…Now go!”, fired Faro in the caption of the post made on his Instagram page.

In the comments, fans of the holder of Hora do Faro laughed a lot and joked about the situation. “So there’s no doubt, right. Fifty-fifty”, zoomed Sandra Castro. “I love your sense of humor,” praised Kelma Oliver. “But you’re already a millionaire, it’s not even funny. Happy New Year,” stated Rafael Santos.

BBB 21 winner Juliette revealed to her fans that she spent New Year’s Eve in beige panties.

“It’s a deal to get this beige panty business going. Guys, we wear a lot when we’re wearing light clothes so we don’t mark it. That’s normal. Everyone wears it, for God’s sake, but it’s really funny. I’m thinking it’s great” , joked the woman from Paraíba after the intense speculation that started in the networks about the color of the underwear that she would have used to see her life turn around last year.

It remains to be seen whether Faro’s new panties will help him on TV in 2022. In 2021, it was the third year in a row that the Record presenter lost to Eliana, whose program disputes audience with Hora do Faro on Sunday afternoons.

According to an exclusive audience survey obtained by TV news with indexes from São Paulo and the PNT (National Television Panel), the presenter had 7.3 points among São Paulo, against 6.3 in Faro.

The program on Edir Macedo’s broadcaster tried to join the wave of A Fazenda 13 to make the ratings rise, but this was not enough to reverse the ratings in 2021.

