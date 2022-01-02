Officialized by Monaco, Vanderson says goodbye to Grêmio: “Eternal gratitude” | Guild

Officially signed on this first day of 2022 by Monaco, right-back Vanderson left his last farewell to Grêmio. The 20-year-old has posted an Instagram post in which he thanks the club, fans and staff, but also apologizes for his relegation to Serie B in 2021.

Vanderson has even posed for photos in the red and white shirt of the French team. The deal involves the payment of 11 million euros (BRL 70 million) to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, 70% of which is in Porto Alegre.

– It was more than two years wearing the Grêmio shirt. An unparalleled pride. Now the time has come to follow a new path in my career, but I could not fail to thank everyone who has helped me so far – wrote the player.

1 of 1 Vanderson post farewell Grêmio Monaco — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Vanderson post farewell Grêmio Monaco — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The right-back has been at Tricolor since 2018. In the final stretch of the 2020 season, he took over the title. In this last year, he shared the position with Rafinha. With the Grêmio shirt, Vanderson played 52 matches, with four goals scored.

In 2021, he participated in the relegation campaign to the second division, which generated an apology to the fans. In the published text, the boy affirms that the club will return to the elite and will be kept in good memories throughout his career.

– Unfortunately, to the Grêmio fan, I apologize for not having managed to achieve the goals on the field. My fans and eternal gratitude to this giant club, which, I’m sure, in 2022 will return to its place. Thank you, Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, you will always have a special place in my life – he added.