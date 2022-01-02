On crutches, Neymar enjoys New Year’s Eve with garland in Mangaratiba







Did you skip the 7 ripples? Using a crutch, Neymar enjoys the end of the year party with family and friends (Reproduction / Neymar) Photo: Throw!

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr. celebrated the New Year with family and friends this Friday. In a mega-event held in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team wore a white outfit, a boot on his left foot – to recover from an injury – and used crutches to stay upright. The celebration was luxurious.

“Passing on to thank 2021 for the lessons learned! May 2022 be a year of many joys and victories! Happy new year for everyone”, wrote the ace on Twitter. This is not the first time that the ace has met his peers in the region. In recent years, Neymar’s New Year’s Eve parties, as well as other events throughout the year, are lively. This year, Gabi Martins and Gil do Vigor were present at the event.

The arrival of 2022 began to be celebrated in the Costa Verde region on December 28th, with friends and influencers already starting the year-end festivities. Ludmilla, David Brasil and Charle do Bronx (UFC) were some of his guests, according to information disclosed.

Neymar shared in his story, on Instagram, a sequence of fireworks unleashed inside his luxury residence. In addition, singers Rodriguinho and Sarah Beatriz enlivened the audience. The ace of the Seleção posted images of him dancing to the sound of 2021 hits.