One of Netflix’s best horror movies of 2021 is hated by audiences

Netflix tried to win over the horror audience with several releases in 2021. What is striking is that The Cloud, praised by critics, was not approved by the public.

The horror film has a familiar theme. Killer insects are the main fears of the story.

In the plot, the protagonist Virginie raises grasshoppers as a source of protein. That’s until they create an appetite for blood.

Netflix’s horror film has a surprising twist, as well as an air of suspense. That may explain the 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to 14 critics.

But the public didn’t like it and the rating was 27% for more than 100 reviews. The reason for this may be a common comment about The Cloud.

Many Netflix subscribers were very disgusted and afraid of the film. In this sense, A Cloud seems to fulfill its role, which really places it as one of the best of the year.

The Cloud Story on Netflix

The Cloud is a French horror film that features killer insects as the main villain. The Cloud follows Virginie, a woman who raises locusts as a source of protein.

Suddenly, she discovers that they have stopped reproducing and created an appetite for blood. How will she be able to stop this plague? Or what will she try to do about it?

The protagonist’s decisions can also escape the commonplace. Even that was one of the reasons The Cloud was praised by critics.

The cast includes Juliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes and Marie Narbonne.

The horror movie The Cloud can be checked out on Netflix.