The year 2021 was quite eventful for viih tube (21).

The ex-BBB and digital influencer spent New Year’s Eve in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande Norte, and by sharing some clicks of her look on the Instagram feed, she took the opportunity to say goodbye to what she considers the best year of her life.

“Thank you 2021, this was one of the best years of my life, my self-knowledge, my most real version, my overcoming the fear of making mistakes and of being myself with you! I feel free!”, said the influencer at the beginning of the caption.

Viih Tube also thanked him for his family’s health and spoke about his goal for 2022. “So many dreams come true, thank God for my health and that of my family in another pandemic year like this too! And my only goal for this next year is to be light, happy and do whatever I want and do well without fear! 2022 I’m ready for you”, finished.

Ex-BBB Viih Tube confirms he already hooked up with Arthur Picoli

Viih Tube admitted that he had an affair with the crossfit instructor Arthur Picoli (27). After speculation by internet users, youtuber confessed that he already hooked up with his colleague from Big Brother Brasil 21.

