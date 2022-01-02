Oops! Santander deposits almost R$1 billion by mistake at Christmas in UK accounts

It is not uncommon to hear the expression “Christmas miracle” being repeated when we reach the end of the year, something that is in part driven by the tales that are normally remembered during this period. However, at least for some Santander customers in the UK, that phrase may have become a reality, at least for the moment. This is because, according to information released by The Times, the Spanish bank would have wrongly sent double payment to approximately 75,000 customers, something that reached the figure of £130 million, in other words, something around R$ 980 million in direct conversion.





economy and market

30 Nov



economy and market

25 Nov

The error in question was the result of a hitherto unexplained failure linked to the scheduling of releases, which created an accidental duplication and which, at least for now, is considered a technical problem and not an external action. Now, however, the bank is rushing to recover these deposits and thus undo the mistake made, something that can be especially complicated given that the launches were not exclusively within its system, having operations in competitors such as Barclays, HSBC and others. In addition to the extra difficulty in recovering what was launched at other institutions, Santander will have as an additional complicating factor the risk that these funds have already been used by customers, after all, many may have taken advantage of the “extra balance” to buy gifts or increase Christmas and New Year’s supper.



