Ora-pro-nóbis is a plant full of vitamins; check your benefits

Ora-pro-nobis it is an excellent nutritious food that has been consumed by Brazilians for centuries. It is classified as an unconventional food plant. It has many nutritional properties, rich in protein, vitamins and fiber.

Considered native in our country, the plant is still little consumed by a good part of the population that is unaware of its nutritional value and its culinary use. At Ora-pro-nóbis, everything is used, from flowers, leaves, fruits and sprouts.

Helps in proper bowel function

Ora-pro-nóbis is rich in fiber. For every 100 grams, there is about 4.88 grams of fiber, which helps to regulate the organism, causing the regular need for physiological needs.

Thus, it reduces the risk of constipation, among other health problems. It is noteworthy that these fibers are also satiety triggers, preventing uncontrolled food intake.

Helps to strengthen the immune system

By having a good concentration of vitamins A and C, this plant helps to strengthen the immune system. In this way, it avoids several diseases that take advantage of our low immunity. Frequent consumption also helps in the health of the skin, preventing premature aging and even eye health.

With the action of vitamin C, it increases iron absorption and contributes to the development of antibodies. These antibodies help us to avoid colds and flu and also have an antioxidant effect that protects cells.

It has detox properties

Among the therapeutic properties present in Ora-pro-nóbis, the ability to help clean our organism stands out. Thus, it has a detox function, removing toxins from our body.

The plant is still an excellent, powerful anti-inflammatory. It helps in healing processes helping in tissue regeneration and healing of skin wounds.

Helps with heart health

Heart care is important and Ora-pro-nóbis is rich in magnesium and calcium, which are essential for our heart health. The plant has much more concentration of these properties than other conventional foods.

Therefore, the constant use of Ora-pro-nobis in your food is a way for you to be able to protect your heart from problems that may arise over time.