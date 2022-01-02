Owner of Itapemirim got rich buying companies on the brink of bankruptcy | Economy

Itapemirim Air Transport / Disclosure The owner of Itapemirim would have managed companies in a predatory way

Sidnei Piva de Jesus, owner of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA), which suspended its operations and let passengers down at the end of the year, would have acquired in a predatory way other companies in the process of bankruptcy. The businessman is still accused of applying scams. Information is from CNN.

Sydney usually negotiates in partnership with entrepreneurs Camila Valdívia and Milton Rodrigues. Together, they collect cases: in the São Paulo Court of Justice alone, Sydney’s name appears in 60 actions, Camila’s in 27, and Milton’s in 25.

To CNN, the lawyer Fernando Barros, who represents the former owners of Matrizaria Morillo, one of the companies acquired by the owner of Itapemirim, says that Sidnei and its partners bought companies on the brink of bankruptcy for low amounts, which were not fully paid , broke contracts and made new debts in the name of the former owners.

The lawyer says there is no doubt that the former owners of Matrizaria Morillo were victims of a coup. He also believes that the practices were premeditated, taking into account the entrepreneur’s history with other companies.

The purchase of the Itapemirim Group itself raises suspicions. Former company owners accuse Sydney of corrupting a judge to validate a document that gave him access to the company’s real estate.

The Morillo Matrix Case

According to a CNN investigation, in 2015 Sydney would have signed a purchase agreement for the company’s shares for R$ 13 million, guaranteeing that it would assume all debts. The businessman, however, paid only the first installment of the agreement, R$ 200 thousand.

After taking over the company, he transferred control of it to “Oranges”. Sydney would then have sold the company’s equipment and property, given credit to creditors and taken on new debts. Furthermore, the former owners were held legally responsible for the new debts. They are now suing Sydney for R$20 million in a case that still has no trial date.

“The intention of the former owners in opening the process was also to show that they were victims and to prevent this from happening with other people. It is not just a matter of recovering what was lost,” the lawyer tells CNN.

In a note to CNN, Grupo Itapemirim stated that Sydney denies any wrongdoing. The company claims that Matrizaria properties were sold to pay for labor lawsuits, and that this would be the main discontent of the company’s former owners. Also in a note, Milton Rodrigues said he is not aware of any transaction that involves or involved Matrizaria Morilo.