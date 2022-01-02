Palm trees | Check the dates, times and broadcasts of the Palmeiras games at Copinha 2022

In the first phase, Verdão will take Água Santa, Real Ariquemes, from Rondônia, and ASSU, from Rio Grande do Norte. Palestra is in group 28 of the competition and is looking for its 1st Copinha title; premiere will be on the 5th

In the 2022 edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, Palmeiras will be in Group 28, alongside Água Santa, Real Ariquemes, from Rondônia, and ASSU, from Rio Grande do Norte. The bracket is based in Diadema, at “ABCD” and all duels will be played at Estádio Distrital Do Inamar. All Verdão matches will be broadcast by Sportv. alviverde is looking for its 1st title in the biggest youth competition in the country.

The debut of the Palmeira team in the competition will be on January 5th, against ASSU, at 15:15. Then, Verdão will face Real Ariquemes, three days later, at 11:00 am. The Palestra Itália team will end its campaign in the first phase against the hosts, Água Santa, on January 11, at 15:15. The FPF confirmed that the three clashes from Palma will be broadcast live on the Sportv channel.

In the last Copinha, which was played in 2020, Palmeiras fell in the third phase, when they lost to Goiás, 1-0, and said goodbye to the competition. Verdão is still looking for its first title in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. This year, the tournament was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

See the table of Palmeias in the first phase of the São Paulo Soccer Jr Cup:

5/1 – palm trees x Real Ariquemes-RO – 15:15 – Inamar / Diadema District Stadium

8/1 – palm trees x ASSU-RN – 11:00 am – Inamar / Diadema District Stadium

11/1 – Holy Water x palm trees – 3:15 pm – Inamar District Stadium / Diadema