Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Passenger refuses to wear a mask, attacks the flight attendant and the plane returns to the airport 6 Views

A confusion caused by a passenger interrupted this Friday (12/31) a flight to Confins Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The woman refused to wear a COVID-19 protective mask and assaulted a flight attendant during the flight.

The plane left Fortaleza, but returned to the airport while the aircraft was still over the state of Ceará. According to Azul Linhas Aéreas, the confusion began right after takeoff.

After the attack, the passenger was contained until the plane landed. After landing, she was driven by the Federal Police.

Azul Linhas Aéreas had not communicated about the new departure time of the flight to Confins. Many of the passengers were eager to arrive in time to spend the night of the upset with their families.

