Paulo André interviewed candidates before choosing the coach of Cruzeiro – 02/01/2022

Paulo Pezzolano is the name of the time to assume the technical command of Cruzeiro. The 38-year-old Uruguayan has already talked to Paulo André, the club’s football manager at this time of transition to Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). The former defender is responsible for choosing the next Fox coach and opted for the same model he applied during his time at Athletico-PR: interview candidates for the position.

As Paulo André talks to more than one professional during this selection process, other names were considered before Paulo Pezzolano — cases of Fernando Diniz and Antônio Oliveira. All were interviewed by Cruzeiro’s football manager.

Being interviewed is not a guarantee of being hired. In the quiz that he takes with the coaches, Paulo André tries to find out about the working methods of each professional, as well as the way the team will play, among other details.

After the information has been collected, the manager chooses the name that he/she considers most suitable for the Cruzeiro project. Specifically in the case of Fox, the financial issue weighs heavily.

Mano Menezes was also consulted, but not by Paulo André. The winning coach of two Brazilian Cups with Cruzeiro, in 2017 and 2018, was Ronaldo’s personal wish. They worked together at Corinthians in 2009 and 2010, until the coach left the São Paulo club for the Brazilian team.

Mano also has two career accesses, with Grêmio (2005) and Corinthians (2008), but against him he has the financial side, as he is too expensive a professional by Raposa’s current standards.

The expectation is that Cruzeiro’s new coach is announced this Sunday (2), with the arrival of Ronaldo in Belo Horizonte. The Cruzeiro cast has a re-presentation scheduled for the 4th (Tuesday).