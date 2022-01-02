Paulo Miranda has almost 200 shirts stolen in a condominium in São Paulo | football

On vacation, with his family, Paulo Miranda was surprised this Saturday to discover that your shirt collection was stolen. The fact took place at his home, in São Paulo, where he spends a period of his family vacation.
Paulo Miranda has stolen shirts in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction
As the ge found out, the case has happened a while ago, but the player thought the jerseys were in another location, due to a change. In fact, all the memories were in his house in São Paulo.
The defender is already looking to resolve the case and intends to retrieve his shirts as soon as possible. In the post on his Instagram profile, Paulo Miranda mentions that nearly 200 shirts were stolen.
The collection is part of a record of the athlete’s trajectory in football. They are shirts that Paulo Miranda has been changing throughout his more than ten years of career. The player has marked spells in São Paulo, Red Bull Salzburg, Austria, and in the last four seasons, in Grêmio.
Paulo Miranda will not be at Grêmio, but he still has a contract until the end of this year. The 33-year-old defender was released in December to look for another club. Youth consulted and would like to rely on the player in the 2022 season, but considered the salary high.
Paulo Miranda on the field for Grêmio in the victory against Juventude — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio