Peaky Blinders final season wins enigmatic trailer

Peaky Blinders, the BBC series inspired by a gangster family that actually existed in the mid-1890s, is coming to an end. With no release scheduled for the sixth and final season, the trailer shows that big clashes await the Shelby brothers in the latest batch of episodes.

In the scenes, we can see that the rival of Tommy (Cillian Murphy), Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) will have even more prominence than in the previous season, as well as Michael (Finn Cole) who plays the cousin of the protagonist. It is also worth mentioning that the trailer shows the return of Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), who has not appeared in the series since the beginning of season four, and also promises scenes from Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy.

The trailer doesn’t deliver much about the season’s storyline, but dark periods can already be predicted for all members of the Shelby clan.

It is also important to note that the series was recorded after the death of actress Helen McCrory, who played the protagonist’s aunt, so it is not known what her character’s fate will be. Helen lost her battle with cancer in 2021.

Check out the trailer in full:

