At the end of the Brasileirão, a large part of the Corinthians fans was under intense pressure for Sylvinho’s dismissal. The main argument was that Alvinegro couldn’t go to Libertadores with an inexperienced coach like him.

However, the Corinthians news was soon dominated by the club’s desire to hire Cavani or another heavyweight striker. Suarez and Diego Costa are listed names.

So far, the Corinthians board has only informed Cavani’s staff that they are interested in hiring him. He never made a proposal to the striker, who has a contract with Manchester United until June.

Despite the desire, Alvinegro discards paying the English for the Uruguayan’s release, which, in theory, makes negotiating the athlete’s immediate arrival more difficult.

No matter the difficulty, Faithful turned her gaze and her energy to Cavani, leaving her rejection of Sylvinho in the background.

In other words, since the hiring of the Uruguayan entered the agenda, the pressure on social media for Sylvinho’s dismissal has become less visible.

The charge for the change in command of the team seems to have been replaced by the mobilization for Cavani to play for Timão. Uruguayan’s social networks are full of messages from Corinthians.

This is not to say that the Alvinegra board feeds the dream of having the Uruguayan striker to create a smokescreen and relieve the pressure on his coach.

This post only brings an observation, that the desire of the directors to count on Cavani gave Sylvinho calmer days, with less angry demonstrations from the fans against him. And fewer requests to find a new technician.