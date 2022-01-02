Perrone: The management lacked to protect Fiel against exaggerated euphoria with Cavani – 02/01/2022

In the opinion of this columnist, the Corinthians board left Fiel unprotected in the face of the top hat’s dream of hiring Cavani or another heavyweight striker. Suarez and Diego Costa are other listed names.

The Alvinegra direction did not act to prevent their fans from plunging into an exaggerated euphoria regarding the possible bombastic reinforcement.

A good part of Corinthians was taken by the confidence that, despite the serious financial crisis, Corinthians could fight against Barcelona and other European clubs for Cavani.

It is not nice to generate expectations with a reasonable risk that they will be frustrated. Can Corinthians reach its goal? He can. But “Operation Cavani” is difficult and fans should be more aware of it.

The Corinthians top hats did not announce that they would try to hire them. But the information was made public and the board said very little about the possibility of having Cavani.

Roberto de Andrade, football director, gave an interview talking about not generating expectations in the crowd and denying contact with the Uruguayan. But, at the same time, he said that Corinthians cannot be underestimated and that Alvinegro does not rule out anyone.

In other words, he left a fertile ground for the fans’ euphoria to grow. The board should have been more transparent, telling the real difficulties and the real stage of contact with the staff of Cavani.

Fueled by various sources of information, a significant portion of Fiel began to believe that investors, especially the Taunsa group, a new Corinthians sponsor, will help bring Cavani or Suárez or Diego Costa.

But what could the club’s management have done if it hadn’t publicly announced interest in Cavani?

For this columnist, she had an obligation to deny information that might not be true. It should clarify the partnership with your new sponsor. Will he help bring an international star into the attack? What are the forms of this collaboration, if it exists?

Transparency is essential for fans to understand the situation and have expectations equivalent to reality. This would lessen the risk of a major disappointment if none of the three stars under consideration come to the club.

If the frustration were to occur, it would have a good chance of turning into a revolt against the board. Treating the case with more care and transparency would also be an important measure to protect the board and preserve Corinthians.