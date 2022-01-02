Photo by Rita Lee during cancer treatment posted by Roberto de Carvalho causes a wave of affection in the networks

RIO – It was a wave of love, affection and desire for a prompt recovery in 2022. Birthday on December 31, when she turned 74, Rita Lee, who is treating lung cancer, received many messages wishing her congratulations and a prosperous 2022. On Friday, her husband, musician Roberto de Carvalho, used her profile on the networks to pay two tributes to the woman. In the first one, he posted an old photo of the couple with the following text: “What a difficult year, my love! What an ordeal! My heart broke in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all his demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance. That after all the torment we are facing a time of peace, harmony, and great health. And all the best I could wish for you, you deserve a million times more. I love you, admire you, adore you, we are together, yesterday, now and forever.”
The second post Roberto published a photo of Rita, already undergoing treatment for cancer, in front of a cake for congratulations. Several famous friends commented, wishing health, joy and love in 2022, among them Maria Gadu, Fafá de Belém and Evandro Mesquita.
In May, Rita Lee surprised her admirers with unexpected news about her health. During routine examinations she was diagnosed with a primary tumor in her left lung. The discovery was made during a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and performed immuno and radiotherapy sessions.
In a statement posted on their social networks, the singer’s team wrote: “Our Rita underwent a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. The tests showed a primary tumor in the left lung.
“Well assisted by a medical board, formed by Dr. Óren Smaletez, Prof. Dr. José Ribas M. de Campos, Dr. Carmen Silva Valente Barbas and Dr. Ícaro Carvalho, is now at home, and will continue the immuno and radiotherapy. We appreciate the prayers and the Divine Light”, says the posted message.
In September, Rita released the song “Change” and declared her love for her husband: “It’s my new song in partnership with my love, Rob (Roberto de Carvalho), maestro of good taste, chic, hot and talented. My perfect musical partner and father to my kids. The co-production is by Gui Boratto, who we invited because he wanted to take a walk in this more danceable universe. And music has to do with this mutated side of me, which I’ve had since I was born. What do we most want in the world right now? Change! Change for the better, for more awareness, more light.”