Photo by Rita Lee during cancer treatment posted by Roberto de Carvalho causes a wave of affection in the networks

RIO – It was a wave of love, affection and desire for a prompt recovery in 2022. Birthday on December 31, when she turned 74, Rita Lee, who is treating lung cancer, received many messages wishing her congratulations and a prosperous 2022. On Friday, her husband, musician Roberto de Carvalho, used her profile on the networks to pay two tributes to the woman. In the first one, he posted an old photo of the couple with the following text: “What a difficult year, my love! What an ordeal! My heart broke in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all his demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance. That after all the torment we are facing a time of peace, harmony, and great health. And all the best I could wish for you, you deserve a million times more. I love you, admire you, adore you, we are together, yesterday, now and forever.”

The second post Roberto published a photo of Rita, already undergoing treatment for cancer, in front of a cake for congratulations. Several famous friends commented, wishing health, joy and love in 2022, among them Maria Gadu, Fafá de Belém and Evandro Mesquita.

Health:Understand Rita Lee’s Primary Lung Cancer and Immunotherapy Treatment

In May, Rita Lee surprised her admirers with unexpected news about her health. During routine examinations she was diagnosed with a primary tumor in her left lung. The discovery was made during a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and performed immuno and radiotherapy sessions.

productive: Rita Lee announces new music and should become a carnival plot in 2023

In a statement posted on their social networks, the singer’s team wrote: “Our Rita underwent a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. The tests showed a primary tumor in the left lung.

“Well assisted by a medical board, formed by Dr. Óren Smaletez, Prof. Dr. José Ribas M. de Campos, Dr. Carmen Silva Valente Barbas and Dr. Ícaro Carvalho, is now at home, and will continue the immuno and radiotherapy. We appreciate the prayers and the Divine Light”, says the posted message.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Costume used by Rita Lee on the cover of the 1980 album, known as ‘Lança Perfume’ Photo: Luccas Oliveira Cover of the album ‘Fruto Prohibited’, by Rita Lee with the band Tutti Frutti, recreated in the exhibition Foto: Luccas Oliveira Wedding dress that Rita Lee wore in Mutantes shows, ‘stolen’ from TV Globo Photo: Luccas Oliveira Seven-headed costume Rita Lee called Santa Rita de Sampa Photo: Luccas Oliveira The controversial costume of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, which caused Rita Lee to be excommunicated from the church, according to her; beside, João Lee, son of the singer and curator of the exhibition Photo: Luccas Oliveira Facade of Rita Lee’s exhibition at MIS, in São Paulo Photo: Luccas Oliveira Rita Lee reveals trick from the ‘Health’ tour at the exhibition Photo: Luccas Oliveira 1920s piano that belonged to Chesa, mother of Rita Lee Photo: Luccas Oliveira Bottle of perfume launcher that Rita Lee’s father used to give to his children when Corinthians won Photo: Luccas Oliveira Set designer Chico Spinoza poses next to Rita Lee’s portrait of him Photo: Luccas Oliveira Paul McCartney drawn by Rita Lee on bread paper Photo: Luccas Oliveira Works signed by Rita Lee pay homage to famous people, such as Fernanda Montenegro Photo: Luccas Oliveira Get-together costume used by Rita Lee Photo: Luccas Oliveira The Rute guitar, from 1954, the most used by Rita in concerts Photo: Luccas Oliveira Instruments used by Rita Lee in recordings; in the lower right corner, photo autographed by David Bowie Photo: Luccas Oliveira Costume and setting for the ‘Zorra’ tour Photo: Luccas Oliveira João Lee in the space that recreates the album cover of his parents, Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho Photo: Luccas Oliveira Detail of lyrics by Rita and Roberto censored by the dictatorship for a ‘sexual erotic message’ and never recorded Photo: Luccas Oliveira Dress worn by Rita Lee at her wedding with Roberto de Carvalho Photo: Luccas Oliveira The dress worn by Rita Lee in the João Gilberto special Photo: Luccas Oliveira The grand stage of the ‘O Circo’ tour was recreated by Chico Spinoza for the exhibition Photo: Luccas Oliveira Letter written by Rita Lee to Roberto de Carvalho while she was in prison, pregnant Photo: Luccas Oliveira Costume used in the first show after leaving jail Photo: Luccas Oliveira Boots stolen by Rita Lee at Biba boutique, London Photo: Luccas Oliveira Costume for the ‘Refestança’ tour, with Gilberto Gil, was sewn by Rita’s mother Photo: Luccas Oliveira

In September, Rita released the song “Change” and declared her love for her husband: “It’s my new song in partnership with my love, Rob (Roberto de Carvalho), maestro of good taste, chic, hot and talented. My perfect musical partner and father to my kids. The co-production is by Gui Boratto, who we invited because he wanted to take a walk in this more danceable universe. And music has to do with this mutated side of me, which I’ve had since I was born. What do we most want in the world right now? Change! Change for the better, for more awareness, more light.”