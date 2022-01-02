PIS-PASEP is released starting this month; see who is entitled to the allowance of R$ 1.2 thousand · Jornal Midiamax

After being suspended in 2021, the payment of PIS-PASEP happens again from January 2022 for workers who meet the criteria for the benefit.

The allowance for the 2020 base year – that should have been paid last year -. In addition, there is a possibility that the benefit for those who worked in 2021 will also be paid this year. This opens up the possibility for workers to receive double pay this year, that is, BRL 2.4 thousand.

Who will receive PIS-PASEP from January 2022?

According to the decision of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund), the payment schedule starts January 2022 and extends to June 2023.

However, the government has not yet defined the payment schedule of the 2022 salary bonus. However, there is an expectation that it may be according to the month of the worker’s birthday.

In short, to have access to the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, the citizen needs to fit in the following requirements:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

In addition, the worker may have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average;

Parallel to this, the citizen must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Finally, the company where the worker works needs to correctly report the data to the government.

How much will I get from PIS-PASEP?

Remember that the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked, Look:

Anyone who worked a month should receive — R$ 100

Anyone who worked for two months should receive — R$ 200

Those who worked for three months should receive — BRL 300

Those who worked for four months should receive — R$400

Anyone who worked for five months should receive — R$ 500

Anyone who worked for six months should receive — R$600

Those who worked seven months should receive — R$700

Those who worked for eight months should receive — R$ 800

Those who worked for nine months should receive — R$900

Those who worked for ten months should receive — R$1,000

Those who worked for eleven months should receive — BRL 1,100

Anyone who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

The same is true for base year 2021. In this case, the values ​​of the two years must be added together to find the total amount to which you are entitled.