PM requests to the militia in Rio das Pedras range from money for feijoada to tickets for concerts, reveal wiretapping

In early 2019, two Military Police officers had cell phones stolen during a robbery on Avenida Francisco Bicalho, in downtown Rio. oldest militias in the city. The battalion responsible for patrolling the region, the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá), was notified, but instead of organizing an operation to recover the telephone, it called in the community gang to return it to the owner.

“The battalion sent this to us, but when they did, they called us there to see (…). We know you know a lot of people. Suddenly, it reaches your ears that I deny you’re selling it,” a sergeant told Douglas Rodrigues Moreira, the security guard of one of the heads of the paramilitary group. The militia then replied that he would do “intelligence work”. The dialogue — intercepted by the Public Ministry of Rio with authorization from the Justice — does not show an isolated case: excerpts of telephone interceptions open up the PMs’ ties with the gang in Rio das Pedras.

Aside from the appeal to return the stolen cell phone, the calls — recorded during the investigation that culminated in Operation Untouchables 2, in January 2020 — show that police officers asked militiamen for tickets to concerts in a nightclub in the favela and also requested money for a “battalion fraternization feijoada”. In addition, the wires revealed that police were escorting one of the ringleaders and his family.

In a dialogue intercepted on April 8, 2019, a merchant told Douglas Rodrigues Moreira — appointed by the Public Ministry as Paulo Eduardo da Silva Azevedo’s security guard, known as Paulo Barraco — that a police officer assigned to the 18th BPM asked him for “a whole moral month”.

The militiaman replied that the person responsible for paying the bribe was his boss, Paulo Barraco. The merchant then stated that the PMs had said that “the lieutenant colonel was promoted to colonel and would need money for the party.”

In a second contact between the two, ten days later, the merchant insisted: a PM had asked him if he could “send the money for the 20th”, because “a feijoada for the high ranking” would be made. Moreira once again stated that “the business of money is with zero-one”. At the end of the investigation into the case, the militiaman and the policeman who collected the bribe — Corporal Rodrigo Vassali Dutra — were denounced and arrested. The official named in the conversation was not identified.

Several other military police officers who were not brought to justice had conversations with the militia intercepted. One of them, a sergeant assigned to the Special Rounds and Crowd Control Battalion (Recom), contacted Moreira on April 14 to ask for tickets to a concert by singer Wesley Safadão.

The wiretaps also reveal that another militia chief, retired PM Epaminondas de Queiroz Medeiros Júnior, was escorted by police officers. In a call, an agent said that he had agreed to receive R$2,500 a month to make a shift of security for the paramilitary.

Sought to comment on the recordings, the PM informed that an investigation related to the findings of Operation Untouchables 2 was initiated by its internal affairs department.

