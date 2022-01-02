Police closes illegal party with hundreds of people in the Netherlands

The police interrupted this Saturday (1st) an illegal party at a former factory in the central region of the Netherlands, where hundreds of people had been celebrating since yesterday the turn of the year, local media reported.

The party started on Friday night (31) in the hangar of an old brick factory in Rijswijk. Neighborhood residents claimed to have seen several vehicles with license plates from other European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Police mobilized hundreds of agents and ten vans to shut down the party, according to public television station NOS.

Although the police intervention took place without violence, several people were detained by agents, according to local media Omroep Gelderland.

Sanitary restrictions were tightened recently in the Netherlands. A week before Christmas, a new “confinement” was imposed to slow down the covid-19 outbreak caused by the circulation of the omicron variant.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters will be closed until January 14th, while schools will reopen on the 9th.

Gathering people is only allowed in open areas, with some exceptions such as funerals. On the other hand, there are no restrictions on travel.

