Portuguese newspaper is hacked by group that attacked Ministry of Health

The Portuguese newspaper Expresso was attacked by hackers at dawn this Sunday, 2. Those responsible for the invasion are the Lapsus Group, the same team that shut down the Ministry of Health’s systems last December.

The newspaper’s website displays a page similar to the one shown in the attack on the Brazilian government agency. hackers announced that they will leak data if they do not receive a value, and said they have control of the portal’s hosting system. Neither the stolen information nor the amount required was detailed.

In addition to the website, hackers from the Lapsus Group hacked the newspaper Expresso’s Twitter profile; other social networks were not affected (Photo: Reproduction)

On Expresso’s Twitter profile, the section that included the vehicle’s website was changed to the group’s channel in the Telegram messaging app, and a publication with the same link and the text “Lapsus$ is officially the new president of Portugal” was fixed on the page. Other social networks in the newspaper, such as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, apparently unaffected.

Expresso is part of the communication group Impresa, which also has vehicles such as the television network SIC and the music news site Blitz. The websites of the (institutional) group, the SIC network and the Blitz were also affected by the attack.

Last December, the same group had taken down some websites of the Ministry of Health of Brazil. at the time, several systems were unavailable, including issuing proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The ConnectSUS app, which was also affected in the organ break-in, was down for weeks. Until the moment, he goes on with instabilities and presents incomplete information to users.

Lapsus Group claims to have stolen documents from operator Claro

The Lapsus Group also claims authorship of an attack against operator Claro, in the last week of last year. The company’s services, such as customer service channels, recharge of prepaid telephones and in-store systems, were offline between the 27th and 29th of December.

Procon-SP even notified the operator about the failure, and the company can be fined up to R$ 11 million. Claro says that the problem was due to “a systemic instability”, and denies that there was an invasion.

Hackers, in turn, published screenshots of the operator’s internal systems, and claim to have had access to 10,000 TB of data. The website Techblog, specializing in technology news, obtained confirmation from Claro employees that the images are legitimate, and that the company had indeed suffered the virtual invasion.

