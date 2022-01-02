Praça é Nossa has the best news in three months with Patricia Abravanel

The special appearance of Patricia Abravanel gave a new lease of life to the audience of A Praça é Nossa. With the presence of Silvio Santos’ heiress, who opened the game and spoke publicly for the first time about the possible retirement of his father, the comedian led by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega had his best performance in more than three months and scored an average of 6 .2 points in Greater São Paulo — it’s the best performance since the 6.4 of the edition broadcast on the night of September 16th.

According to the data obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources, the index was also enough for the attraction to approach Jornal da Globo for a few minutes — the night before, SBT even tied with Rodrigo Bocardi’s newscast for five minutes. In addition, the performance also represented one of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega’s rare victories against Record this year. The usual vice-leader, she dropped to third place with Especial Musical (4.5), Jornal da Record 24h (2.8) and Fala Que Eu Te Escuto (1.3).

During the chat with the comedian, Patricia Abravanel denied that Silvio Santos has retired and stated that his father will still run SBT programs again. “I don’t want to compare to anyone, but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and oldest program on Brazilian television, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times”, pointed out Carlos Alberto, promptly refuted by the station’s heiress. “Still is, guys. He’s coming back!” she snapped.

“I want him to come back, I’m just covering him during this period. I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else being a daughter. But, also for being a daughter, [tem] that charge and people didn’t believe it [no meu trabalho], I didn’t even call and I went on my way. Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible. I’ll be me and lightly”, stated Patricia.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (30):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 12.9 good morning SP 6.8 Good morning Brazil 8.5 More you 7.5 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.5 SP1 11.0 Globe Sports 11.5 Newspaper Today 11.8 The Carnation and the Rose 13.4 Afternoon Session: Monica’s Gang – Ties 12.3 Worth Seeing Again: The Clone 15.0 Workout 15.0 in the times of the emperor 15.8 SP2 18.2 The More Life the Better! 19.0 National Newspaper 21.0 a place in the sun 20.7 Faith in life – Last episode 14.3 Passport to Freedom – Last episode 9.2 Globo Newspaper 6,7 Go what glue 5.0 owl 3.6 Hour 1 3.1 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 5.7 Morning General Balance 1.6 General Balance Sheet Morning SP 2.6 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 3.8 Journal of Record 24h Morning 3.8 General Balance SP 7.0 Proof of love 6.9 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I 4.2 City Alert 6.6 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II 6.0 City Alert SP 6.9 Journal of Record 7.4 The Bible 6.9 when you call the heart 5.9 Musical Special: Leonardo and Black Race 4,5 Journal of Record 24h 2.8 Speaks, I hear you 1.3 Love school 0.8 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 4.6 First Impact 3,4 Come here 2.9 Good morning & Co. 3.9 Family Cases 3.1 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2,3 gossiping 2.9 sea ​​of ​​love 5.0 Tomorrow is Forever 6.1 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 5.9 Angel’s face 6.5 Mouse program 6.0 The square is ours 6.2 the night 3.9 Operation Mosque 2.9 The Best of Connection Reporter 2,3 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact 2.2

Each point represents 76,577 households and 205,377 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters