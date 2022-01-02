Praça é Nossa has the best news in three months with Patricia Abravanel

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Praça é Nossa has the best news in three months with Patricia Abravanel 0 Views

The special appearance of Patricia Abravanel gave a new lease of life to the audience of A Praça é Nossa. With the presence of Silvio Santos’ heiress, who opened the game and spoke publicly for the first time about the possible retirement of his father, the comedian led by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega had his best performance in more than three months and scored an average of 6 .2 points in Greater São Paulo — it’s the best performance since the 6.4 of the edition broadcast on the night of September 16th.

According to the data obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources, the index was also enough for the attraction to approach Jornal da Globo for a few minutes — the night before, SBT even tied with Rodrigo Bocardi’s newscast for five minutes. In addition, the performance also represented one of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega’s rare victories against Record this year. The usual vice-leader, she dropped to third place with Especial Musical (4.5), Jornal da Record 24h (2.8) and Fala Que Eu Te Escuto (1.3).

During the chat with the comedian, Patricia Abravanel denied that Silvio Santos has retired and stated that his father will still run SBT programs again. “I don’t want to compare to anyone, but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and oldest program on Brazilian television, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times”, pointed out Carlos Alberto, promptly refuted by the station’s heiress. “Still is, guys. He’s coming back!” she snapped.

“I want him to come back, I’m just covering him during this period. I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else being a daughter. But, also for being a daughter, [tem] that charge and people didn’t believe it [no meu trabalho], I didn’t even call and I went on my way. Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible. I’ll be me and lightly”, stated Patricia.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (30):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)12.9
good morning SP6.8
Good morning Brazil8.5
More you7.5
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.5
SP111.0
Globe Sports11.5
Newspaper Today11.8
The Carnation and the Rose13.4
Afternoon Session: Monica’s Gang – Ties12.3
Worth Seeing Again: The Clone15.0
Workout15.0
in the times of the emperor15.8
SP218.2
The More Life the Better!19.0
National Newspaper21.0
a place in the sun20.7
Faith in life – Last episode14.3
Passport to Freedom – Last episode9.2
Globo Newspaper6,7
Go what glue5.0
owl3.6
Hour 13.1
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)5.7
Morning General Balance1.6
General Balance Sheet Morning SP2.6
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays3.8
Journal of Record 24h Morning3.8
General Balance SP7.0
Proof of love6.9
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I4.2
City Alert6.6
Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II6.0
City Alert SP6.9
Journal of Record7.4
The Bible6.9
when you call the heart5.9
Musical Special: Leonardo and Black Race4,5
Journal of Record 24h2.8
Speaks, I hear you1.3
Love school0.8
Universal Church0.5
AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am)4.6
First Impact3,4
Come here2.9
Good morning & Co.3.9
Family Cases3.1
Jequiti Wheel Wheel2,3
gossiping2.9
sea ​​of ​​love5.0
Tomorrow is Forever6.1
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil5.9
Angel’s face6.5
Mouse program6.0
The square is ours6.2
the night3.9
Operation Mosque2.9
The Best of Connection Reporter2,3
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact2.2

Each point represents 76,577 households and 205,377 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘I’m at rock bottom’

Felipe Neto, 33 years old, made an outburst on social media this afternoon and said …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved