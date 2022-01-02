Preferred by Ronaldo, Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano negotiates to become Cruzeiro’s new coach | cruise

Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, 38, is preferred by Cruzeiro’s board of directors to take over the vacancy left by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in the team’s technical command. Former coach of Pachuca-MEX, Pezzolano is an old acquaintance of director Paulo André and fits the profile sought by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management.

The information of the negotiation was anticipated by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by ge. Talks are ongoing, and sources told the report that Pezzolano liked the project presented by Cruzeiro. A hit, however, may not be so simple, since the coach has also received surveys from other teams in South America and intends to analyze them.

In favor of Cruzeiro, weighs the fact that Pezzolano welcomes the possibility of working in Brazil as a coach for the first time. Former player, the Uruguayan wore the shirt of Athletico-PR in 2006, when he shared a locker room with Paulo André.

In 2019, the manager even tried to take him to the Hurricane itself, but the coach ended up making a deal with Pachuca, where he stayed for three seasons before leaving the team in November. Now, it is again he who leads the negotiations to try to bring Pezzolano to Minas Gerais.

The vision at Cruzeiro is that the Uruguayan fits perfectly into the profile sought by the current board, which turned off Vanderlei Luxembourg earlier in the week alleging financial issues. As already anticipated by ge, the club is looking for a name of the new generation, who is within the financial reality, works with the youth categories and is willing to have a long-term project.

Pezzolano is the preferred and the only name with whom the celestial board is dealing at the moment. Cruzeiro, however, continues to study other possibilities, even due to the other proposals that the coach has in hand.

The board’s intention is to announce the new coach by the beginning of next week, close to the team’s presentation for the start of the pre-season, scheduled for January 4th.