Preta Gil tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time | Bahia

Singer Preta Gil tested positive for Covid-19. The artist, who is the daughter of Gilberto Gil, from Bahia, disclosed the information through a video posted on a social network, on Saturday (1).

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, but I’m fine! I take this opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination, which helps a lot to reduce the chances of severe virus symptoms and complications! Take care!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

This is the second time she has tested positive for the disease. The first time was in March 2020.

In the video, the singer detailed how she discovered she was infected. Preta Gil felt tired and uncomfortable in her throat. “Last night, me and Rodrigo [marido dela] We were going to stay home alone, but my father-in-law and mother-in-law decided to come here for dinner. I was very happy, I prepared a dinner for us to stay at home,” he said.

“When my in-laws arrived, we sat down to talk and I was tired, because I spent the whole day doing things, tidying the house, but I felt more tired and itchy in my throat and nose. Then that intuition came: ‘I think I’m going to the bedroom, but I was embarrassed to say it.’ So I went upstairs, I texted Rodrigo [marido dela] about what I was feeling,” he explained.

“This burning in the throat can be the flu, influenza, tiredness, fatigue, it can be anything, but I prefer to spend it in the locked room (sic)”, he detailed.

The artist reports that the next day she did two tests for the new coronavirus and both tested positive. The husband and in-laws also took the tests, but they were negative.

“I stay here in the isolated room, with my little saints (sic). I’m fine, practically asymptomatic, but I had this tiredness and this burning sensation, but nothing special, I didn’t have a headache. I’m fine, taking care of myself, I’ve already talked to my doctors and the recommendation is this: isolation, hydration, medicine if you have a headache and observation”, he commented.

Still in the video, which is almost six minutes long, she makes an appeal for people to get vaccinated.

“Here is my warning to everyone. This Ômicron is among us, in a severe way, it is very transmissible. Studies show that it is strong, but for those who are vaccinated, like me, who have both doses, it is milder. I hope it stays that way, but it infects vaccinated people, who can transmit, and unvaccinated people can complicate things.”

“Then get vaccinated. That’s all there is to it. The vaccine is very effective. Take the second dose, take the booster dose,” he asked.

