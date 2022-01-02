Preta Gil tests positive for covid-19 for the second time | celebrities



Preta Gil tests positive for covid-19 for the second time

Published 02/01/2022

Rio – Preta Gil said, this Saturday, that she tested positive for covid-19 for the second time. The singer was one of the first personalities to test positive for the disease, in March 2020. This time, the artist has already taken two doses of the vaccine and guaranteed that she has mild symptoms.

“Here is my warning to everyone. Ômicron is in fact among us. So, get vaccinated. That’s all there is to it. The vaccine is very effective,” said Preta Gil on social networks. “I know other people with covid-19 at this moment and they are fine. The doctors said that I will be able to take my booster dose now in January,” added the singer.

Preta Gil claimed to be isolated in her mansion, in Rio, and said that her husband, Rodrigo Godoy, her granddaughter, Sol de Maria, and her in-laws were not contaminated. “I started to feel an itch, a burning sensation in my throat and nose. I took two tests and both tested positive. My family members did it and the results were negative. I’m fine, practically asymptomatic. I felt tired, but nothing special. No pain. sore throat, headache”.