Preta Gil tests positive for covid-19 for the second time







The singer Preta Gil. Photo: Instagram/@pretagil/Estadão

Singer Preta Gil revealed this Saturday, 1st, that she tested positive again for the Covid-19. One of the first public figures to have the disease in Brazil in March 2020, the artist guaranteed that she had mild symptoms and credited the fact that she had already taken two doses of the immunizing agent.

“Here is my warning to everyone. Ômicron is in fact among us. So, get vaccinated. That’s all there is to it. The vaccine is very effective,” he insisted. Other artists like Caetano Veloso and Xanddy — singer of Samba harmony — also tested positive for the disease recently.

“I know other people with covid-19 at this moment and they are fine. The doctors said that I will be able to take my booster dose now in January”, soothed the daughter of Gilberto Gil.

Preta said that she was still isolated in her home in Rio de Janeiro and informed that her husband, Rodrigo Godoy, your grand daughter, Mary’s sun, and the in-laws were not contaminated. They were together to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

“I started to feel an itch, a burning sensation in the throat and in the nose. I did two tests and both were positive. My family members did it and the results were negative”, he said. “I’m fine, practically asymptomatic. I was tired, but nothing special. No sore throat, no headache,” he assured.

Until the last week, the artist was a member of the panel of judges for the program ‘Show dos Famosos’, on the program Sunday with Huck. Even during the global attraction, the singer revealed that she will only return to pulling her traditional electric trio in the Carnival in 2023. The decision was based on an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, especially of new strains.

Preta’s first infection happened in March 2020 after a concert at the wedding of the sister of Bahian influencer Gabriela Pugliesi. The event became known as the “kick” of the disease in Brazil.