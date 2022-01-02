Priscilla Alcântara is embarrassed by Globo’s astrologer predictions

A gaffe in the production of the program Encontro com Fátima Bernardes did not go unnoticed by the public this Friday morning (31). The singer Priscilla Alcântara, who is an evangelical, was bothered to be put in front of the cameras to receive predictions from a tarot reader about her life in 2022. The artist listened carefully to what the sensitive woman had to say, but showed that she was embarrassed with the message of the cards.

The astrologer Glória Britho took the card from the “tower” and explained what the image meant. “I prefer to see the tower as the dropping of obstacles in our lives. Those obstacles that sometimes we create ourselves. Count on a 2022 where you will succeed in breaking down all the barriers they have placed for you”, said the sensitive.

On social networks, viewers noticed the reaction of the champion of the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil. “Priscila Alcântara at the Meeting talking about the sign and taking a tarot card! I was like: ?????????? What happened?”, asked a netizen. “Guys, a friend of mine came out of nowhere to ask me if Priscilla Alcantara had left the evangelical church,” said another. “I meet Fátima making tarot predictions for Priscila Alcântara, who is an evangelical. My God, the productions don’t study the guest, don’t they?!”, criticized a third.

Recently, Priscilla Alcântara started a new phase in her career when she switched from gospel to pop. “I only live today, and now it’s new things. I don’t think about anything other than what I do at the moment. Just like in the future I’m going to finish what I’m living to start a new thing, and so on. I am very focused when it comes to dedicating myself to what I have proposed to do”, said she, who ruled out a return to Christian songs.

“I can’t imagine anything for five years from now. I have some ambitions and goals, but I think it’s much cooler to let life surprise me. My intention is always to give the best of what I have today and keep my eyes open for the paths that will open up. My role is to let God take care of my destiny”, he stated in an interview with Quem magazine.

Priscilla Alcântara also denied having received judgments while in gospel media. “My biggest mistake would be talking so much about authenticity and letting myself be modified by another environment. People have always seen me as authentic because I have never given up on who I am because of other people’s expectations, no matter where I was. I am true to my identity and never felt any pressure. On the contrary, I always felt very free”, concluded.