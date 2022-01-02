PSG announces that Messi and three others have tested positive for COVID-19 and gives deadline for Neymar’s return

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that four players have tested positive for COVID-19: Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala

THE Paris Saint-Germain started 2022 with a important medical bulletin. The club announced this Sunday morning (02) that Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala tested positive for COVID-19 right after the break in the European calendar for the end-of-year festivities.

According to a report by the Parisians, the players are ‘respecting isolation and within proper health protocols’.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Paris Saint-Germain have also updated the medical condition of Neymar, who is recovering from a ligament injury in his left ankle. According to the club’s bulletin, the shirt 10 ‘will continue his care in Brazil until January 9th with members of the PSG medical and performance team’.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Also in the same medical report, the French state that the Brazilian should return to training in three weeks.

After a break in the calendar for the Christmas and New Year’s parties, PSG returns to the field this Monday (3rd), when they face the modest Vannes OC, for the second round of the French Cup. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

isolated leader of the French Championship with 46 points in 19 rounds, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will only return to the field for the competition next Sunday (09), when they face, away from home, the Lyon.