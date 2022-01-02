PSG confirms four Covid-19 cases in the cast, including Messi, based in Argentina | french football

PSG announced on Sunday that four athletes from the professional roster had tested positive for Covid-19, including star Lionel Messi. In a statement, the club indicated that the Argentine star is infected, as well as Bernat, Rico and Bitumazala. All have already started isolation right after the end-of-the-year break, when they took the exams.

Messi is still in Argentina, where he traveled to spend the holidays with his family. When testing positive, he was unable to return to France until his recovery – so his absence on the same flight that took Paredes and Di María back to Europe drew attention.

1 of 1 Messi spent the New Year’s Eve festivities with his family in Argentina — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Messi spent the New Year’s Eve festivities with his family in Argentina — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Last Saturday, Messi posted about the 2021 farewell, thanking him for the year, but citing precisely the new coronavirus.

– I can only thank for everything that fell to me to live in 2021, even more when a lot of people got really sick because of this m*** virus that never ends – he wrote.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino gave a press conference this Sunday, on the eve of the match against Vannes, for the French Cup, and commented on the problems related to a new outbreak of Covid-19 that has been affecting several clubs in European football since the month of December.

– We are trying to take all the necessary measures to avoid problems, but we have been living with this virus for two years, we do not know everything about how it is going, nor how the transmission is going, we have to make sure that we are as careful as possible, you must take all of the possible precautions to continue playing and protect everyone – said Pochettino.