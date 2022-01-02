‘Put off? We have a protocol and we must respect it’

Carlo Ancelotti ruled out that Real Madrid will ask for suspension of their games due to the cases of COVID-19

Technician of the Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti responded to the words of Xavi Hernández, coach of the Barcelona, who complained that the round of Laliga do not be postponed after the embezzlement of teams due to COVID-19 cases.

“It’s a pretty complicated topic. I respect everyone’s opinion, because everyone has their own. There are many teams affected, like us against the Athletic Bilbao. Put off? There is a protocol, we can give an opinion, but we must respect it”, he said.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Before making this kind of decision, we would have to change the protocol. It’s fair enough, because we’ve already been paralyzed, we haven’t had matches for months. This pandemic is under control. If you can and we have to continue”, he added.

The LaLiga protocol obliges you to play as long as you have 13 players available in the first team, something voted by the clubs themselves after the 2020 confinement.

Real Madrid have for the first match of 2022 Camavinga, Valverde and Courtois, recovered from their positive tests for coronavirus. About the Belgian, Ancelotti was clear and said that he saw him ‘very well, he had no symptoms and he’s already done a little individual work at home, giving good feelings’. Vinicius and Jovic tested positive and will be embezzled.

The whites play against the Getafe on Sunday, when Ancelotti wants his team not to fail to continue at the top of the standings without any problems. It could be the opportunity to see Eden Hazard again in the field.

play 0:05 Via: @realmadrid | Brazilian drew applause from fellow members

“Hazard is fine. He left the last game with more confidence, had opportunities and commitment. It could be an important piece for tomorrow, but I’ll wait a while to make the lineup”.

However, with the new year, rumors are already beginning about the signings that could reach the Santiago Bernabéu in the medium term. One of them is Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti did not want to be carried away by the arrival of the French striker from the month of June.

“I don’t know, we think about continuing to fight for the titles. It’s an interesting moment because we’re back to LaLiga, we have the King’s Cup on Wednesday, we returned to Arabia for the Super Cup. It’s an important moment. The last thing I think is what will happen on June 30th”, apologized the Real Madrid coach.

Carletto was even asked about the option of opening the new Bernabéu with Mbappé and Haaland dressed as Real Madrid players. Ancelotti just closed his presentation saying that “what I want is that when the new stadium opens, it will be seated on the bench, regardless of the players”.