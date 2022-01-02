‘Rain’ of fish hits a city in the US and intrigues residents: understand the phenomenon – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / CNN



Residents of the American city of Texarkana, Texas, reported last Wednesday (29) having witnessed a very unusual scene during a ‘rain’. They saw small fish falling from the sky for a few minutes.

The phenomenon was disclosed by the local city hall in a post on Facebook. “2021 is delivering all of its tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this is not a joke,” says the post.

According to the Texarkana Prefecture, the phenomenon “occurs when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are dragged by trunks or air currents that occur on the Earth’s surface.”

According to People’s website, non-flying animals can travel miles in a cloud after being swept away by a storm. The cloud releases water, dumping living beings dragged by the waterspout or air current onto the ground.

In an interview with the US broadcaster WCIA, James Audirsch, a worker at a Texarkana used car dealership, reported that he and a co-worker saw the fish falling after hearing a loud storm noise.

“There was a loud crash of thunder and when we opened the door, I looked outside, it was raining really hard and a fish hit the ground. So I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ … fish were falling here and everywhere,” he recalls.

Some of the animals were 10 to 12 centimeters long and appeared to be white bass (Morone chrysops), according to the station. In 2017, fish were also seen falling into a California elementary school in the city of Oroville.

On a specialized website, assistant professor at West Texas A&M University (USA), Christopher S. Baird, says that “fish showers” are rare and are usually caused by tornadoes. This is because when they cross bodies of water, trunks are formed that suck water from a lake or ocean along with fish and other aquatic creatures.

“The fish are sucked into the tornado’s vortex and then blown into the clouds until the wind speed slows down enough to let them fall back to the ground, perhaps miles away from where they started,” explains Baird.

There are several other previous records of “rain” of animals such as snakes, crabs and even a worm tornado that hit Hoboken, New Jersey, in March 2021.