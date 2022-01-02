Rainha breaks tradition and honors the James Bond performer

posted on 01/01/2022 3:04 PM



(credit: MIGUEL MEDINA)

Queen Elizabeth broke tradition by giving Daniel Craig an award that is normally reserved for diplomats or spies, like her character James Bond.

Craig received the Order of St. Michael and St. George for “services to film and theatre” after portraying the fictional spy in five films. The award was part of the Queen’s annual list of New Year’s honors, announced on Friday.

The Order of St. Michael and St. George awards are generally awarded for service in a foreign country “for example, the work of foreign service officers and diplomats,” according to the official website of the Royal Family.

Craig’s award is a moment when real life imitates fiction. That’s because the spy fictionally received the honor in 1954, a fact mentioned in James Bond’s obituary in the book “With 007 you only live twice”.

The producers of the Jame Bond films, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, were also honored and given the title of Knights of the Order of the British Empire for service to film, drama, philanthropy and skills.