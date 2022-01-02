Raissa Barbosa opens the game on abortion and vents after great disappointment · TV News

Raissa Barbosa opened up about the miscarriage she suffered and the great disappointment she had to face during the grieving process. In an Instagram post, the participant of A Fazenda 12 revealed that a person who claimed to be a friend wanted to make this situation so intimate and painful for her public.

“I’m just coming here to talk about [o ocorrido] because a mean person, who claimed to be a friend, tried to talk about this matter in a totally disrespectful way. A subject that it is for me to decide whether or not to share with you. Why are there people like that in the world?”, wrote the former worker this Saturday (2).

In the outburst, Raissa revealed to the public that she discovered the pregnancy on July 10th and that she preferred to keep the pregnancy a secret, telling only her mother and close friends. The ex-pean said that she would make the subject common knowledge after a while.

Raissa even got the vaccine in a common line and waived the preferential so that no one knew she was pregnant. She also said that she felt sick because of the immunization against Covid-19.

On the same day, due to a very stressful situation, Raissa got sick: and the reason had been the loss of her baby. “When I arrived at the doctor, at the time she saw me, she asked for an ultrasound. And my baby’s heart was not beating anymore. The gestational sac was elongated, and the pregnancy of six weeks and three days was unfeasible. cry,” he blurted out.

After the incident, Raissa said that she preferred to go home to say goodbye to her son, and that since then she has gone through a very painful process. “That week I had an emotional allergy, because I was suffering in silence. It was the worst feeling of my life: knowing that he was there inside me, but without life”, defined the model.

The ex-Fazenda explained that she went to the networks to reveal her suffering because she found out that someone close to her had betrayed her trust and would throw the whole story on the fan.

See Raissa Barbosa’s complete outburst here: