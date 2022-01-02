Raissa Barbosa reveals she miscarried in 2021: ‘I suffer too much when I remember’ | celebrities



Raissa Barbosa became pregnant and miscarriedReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Raissa Barbosa made a sad revelation to her followers this Sunday (2). The ex-Fazenda said that in July 2021 she had an abortion and that she decided to share the news because a person close to her almost publicly told about her pregnancy.

The model vented about the difficult time on her Instagram. “I thought a lot about whether or not I talked about this subject, because it’s something that hurts me a lot, and I wanted to keep it to myself. I’ve suffered and suffer a lot when I remember everything that happened. I’m writing with tears in my eyes. I was pregnant. and I lost my baby,” he revealed.

“On July 10th I found out I was pregnant, I only told my mother and friends. I was going to wait longer to reveal it to you, because I went through a situation of very strong stress and right after that I took the vaccine and did not go to the preferential line, because I didn’t want anyone to know. I had just found out. At night I was very sick and I didn’t know the real reason, and it was the loss of my baby. When I arrived at the doctor, when she saw me, she asked for an ultrasound and the heart of my baby no longer beat. The gestational sac was elongated and the gestation of 6 weeks and 3 days was unfeasible. At that time I only knew how to cry and the doctor asked if I wanted to go home or stay in the hospital, I preferred to go to home to say goodbye at home.”

Raissa commented on the emotional upheaval she went through at the time and how complicated it was to suffer in silence after the miscarriage. “That week I had an emotional allergy, because I was suffering in silence. It was the worst feeling of my life to know that he was there inside me, but without life. I suffered and suffer in silence for months because I couldn’t tell anyone. Unfortunately not everyone. who’s here likes me, or cheers me on, so I didn’t tell them before and so I didn’t want to tell them later, either. And I’m just coming here to talk about it, because a mean person who claimed to be a friend tried to totally tell about this subject. disrespectful, a matter for me to decide whether or not to share with you. Why are there people like that in the world?”

“Sometimes we don’t understand why things happen this way. Why did he come? Why did he leave? Why, my God? But God knows all things, and if he let it all happen there’s a greater purpose and I believe. God’s plans are greater than mine”, concluded the outburst.