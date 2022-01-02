Remember the famous who died in 2021

2021 has come to an end. Although a large part of the population is currently vaccinated against covid-19, in the first months of the year it is still we suffer from the loss of many people who have died from the disease., mainly from famous people well known and loved by the public.

In addition, we had other unexpected deaths, of personalities that marked a generation in the artistic world. Thinking about it, we do Observatory of the Famous we prepared a retrospective to remember and honor these great artists who left us this year. Check out:

Genival Lacerda

The singer died at the age of 89, a victim of covid-19, on the morning of January 7th. Genival Lacerda was admitted to a hospital in Recife since November 30 of last year.

Genival Lacerda (Photo: Divulgation/Secom-PB)

Daniel Carvalho

The presenter and influencer, known for having created the character Katylene, died at the age of 32, on January 9, 2021. He had been hospitalized since December of last year and ended up suffering cardiorespiratory arrest, due to acute kidney failure.

Daniel Carvalho, former presenter, dies at age 32 – (Photo: Publicity)

Ygona Moura

The influencer died on January 27, initially diagnosed with covid-19. However, nearly two months later, the famous woman’s mother said that the cause of Ygona’s death was a septic shock with a pulmonary focus, due to tuberculosis.

Ygona Moura (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Zezinho Correa

The singer of the band Carrapicho was also a victim of covid-19. The artist had been hospitalized for over a month and died on February 6th, after an aggravation of the infection caused by the disease.

Zezinho Corrêa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kleber Lopes

Actor known for playing the character Rick Marcos and also Gigi, on the program ‘A Praça é Nossa’, on SBT, he died on March 7th, a victim of Covid-19. Artist was only 39 years old.

Kleber Lopes (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Leo Rosa

The actor died at age 37, on March 9, 2021, after a three-year battle with testicular cancer. His last job was as the reporter Cesar, in the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’.

Léo Rosa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Edson Montenegro

Actor known for participating in the soap operas ‘Accomplices de um Resgate’, on SBT, and ‘Apocalypse’, on Record TV, and also in the film ‘City of God’, he died a victim of Covid-19 at the age of 63, on March 21 .

Edson Montenegro (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

John Achaiab

Another victim of covid-19 was actor João Acaiabe, known for his characters: chef Chico from ‘Chiquititas’ and Tio Barnabé from ‘Sítio do Picapau Amarelo’. He died on March 31 from the illness.

João Acaiabe (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Agnaldo Timoteo

One of the best known voices in Brazilian romantic music was also a victim of Covid-19. Agnaldo Timóteo died on April 3, after spending 18 days in the Hospital Casa São Bernardo, in Rio de Janeiro.

Agnaldo Timóteo (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)



Paul Ritter

Actor known for playing the wizard Eldred Worple, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and the engineer Anatoly Dyatlov, in the Chernobyl series, he died at age 54, on April 5, from a brain tumor.

Paul Ritter (Photo: Reproduction)

Prince Philip

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died on 9 April, aged 99. Months earlier, he had been hospitalized as a “precautionary measure” and also had to undergo cardiac surgery.

Prince Philip (Photo: Reproduction)

Helen McCrory

Actress known for her characters Narcissa Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ and Polly Gray in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’, died aged 52, on April 16, from cancer.

Helen McCrory in Harry Potter (Photo: Reproduction/Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows)

Ray Reyes

The singer, known for having been a member of the Menudo group, died at the age of 51, on April 30th. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Ray Reyes, ex-Menudo (Photo: Reproduction/Archive)

Paulo Gustavo

One of the big losses of 2021. At 42, actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, as a result of complications caused by covid-19. The actor had been hospitalized since March 13th.

Paulo Gustavo (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Cassian

The singer-songwriter died aged 77 on May 7, a victim of covid-19. The artist wrote hits like “Spring” and “I love you”, interpreted by Tim Maia.

Cassiano (Photo: Reproduction/Internet)

Eva Wilma

Eva Wilma died at the age of 87, on May 15, from ovarian cancer. The actress was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, since April 15th.

Eva Wilma – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Bruno Covas

The mayor of São Paulo died at the age of 41, on May 16, after fighting a cancer in the esophagus and stomach, which ended up spreading to other regions of the body.

Bruno Covas – (Photo: São Paulo State Government)

MC Kevin

The funkeiro died at age 23, after falling from the 11th floor of a hotel room, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, on May 16th. MC Kevin’s death reverberated nationwide and continues to be investigated.

MC Kevin (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Nelson Sergeant

On May 27, samba dancer Nelson Sargento died, aged 96, a victim of Covid-19. He was honorary president of Estação Primeira de Mangueira and the author of great hits like ‘Agoniza, mas não die’.

Nelson Sargento (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Estacio’s Little Dominguinhos

The samba musician, composer and samba-enredo performer died at the age of 79, on May 30, from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Dominguinhos do Estácio – (Photo: Publicity)

Camila Beloved

Actress died on June 6, aged 82, after fighting pancreatic cancer. On TV, her last character was Tia Candoca in the soap opera ‘Éramos Seis’, on TV Globo, which ended in March 2020.

Camila Amado (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Mabel Calzolari

Actress known by the artistic name Maria Belén, she died on June 22, at the age of 21. She suffered from a rare disease called arachnoiditis and ended up brain dead.

Mabel Calzolari (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Orlando Drummond

Actor and voice actor died at the age of 101, on July 27, two months after being hospitalized for treatment of a urinary tract infection. The artist became known for the iconic character Seu Peru, from Professor Raimundo’s Escolinha.

Orlando Drummond (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Paulo José

Actor died at the age of 84, on August 11, from pneumonia. He has also suffered from Parkinson’s disease for over 20 years. One of his memorable characters was the alcoholic Orestes, in the soap opera ‘Por Amor’, in 1997.

Paulo José – (Photo: Reproduction/Globe)

Tarcisio Meira

Actor died on August 14, aged 85, a victim of Covid-19. The artist had been in the ICU since August 6 at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and ended up not resisting the fight against the disease.

Tarcisio Meira (Photo: TV Globo)

Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer, he died at age 80 on August 24, just weeks after undergoing an emergency heart operation.

Charlie Watts (Photo: Disclosure)

Sergio Mamberti

Actor known for playing Dr. Victor, from ‘Castelo Rá Tim Bum’, he died at dawn on September 3, aged 82, after suffering multiple organ failure.

Sérgio Mamberti, the eternal Dr. Victor, from ‘Castelo Rá Tim Bum’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Josy Oliveira

Known for participating in BBB9, the singer and psychologist died on September 4, at 43 years of age, after suffering a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), during surgery to treat an aneurysm.

Josy Oliveira, from BBB9 – (Photo: Reproduction/Globo Archive)

Dudu Braga

The music producer and son of Roberto Carlos, died at age 52, on September 8, after fighting a cancer of the peritoneum, a membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

Roberto Carlos and son Dudu Braga (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Luis Gustavo

87-year-old actor, died on September 19, after battling bowel cancer. Actor was very well known for starring in Vavá, in Sai de Baixo (1996 to 2002) and Mario Gofoca, in “Elas por Elas” (1982).

Luis Gustavo dies at the age of 87 – (Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Cunha/Globo)

Marina Miranda

Actress and comedian known for playing Dona Mandala/Charanga in ‘A Escolinha do Professor Raimundo’, she died on September 21, at the age of 90.

Marina Miranda (Photo: TV Globo)

Caike Luna

Actor known for his character Cleiton in Zorra Total, he died on the morning of October 3rd at the age of 42. The artist’s death occurred due to the cancer he had been treating since April.

Caike Luna – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Gilberto Braga

Author of great successful soap operas on TV Globo, he died on October 26 after suffering a systemic infection due to an esophagus perforation. Gilberto Braga was also a carrier of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gilberto Braga (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Marília Mendonça

Another big loss for the music world. Marília Mendonça died at the age of 26, on September 5, in an air accident in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the singer, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Dias Filho, the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Junior, and the copilot, Tarcíso Viana, also died.

Marília Mendonça (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Cristiana Lobo

The GloboNews journalist died on November 11, aged 64. Cristiana Lôbo has been fighting cancer for years – a multiple myeloma, which got worse as a result of pneumonia she contracted days before her death.

Cristiana Lôbo (Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews)

Naomi Gerbelli

Actress who shone in the children’s soap Carrossel as director Olivia, died on December 1st, at the age of 68, a victim of a pulmonary embolism.

Noemi Gerbelli (Photo: SBT/Reproduction)

Mila Moreira

Mila Moreira died aged 72, at dawn on December 6th. The actress died after suffering a cardiac arrest from gastroenteritis. Among his outstanding works are: A Next Victim (1995), Ciranda de Pedra (2008), Sangue Bom (2013) and the remake of Ti Ti Ti (2010).

Mila Moreira (Photo: Divulgation/Globo)

Mauril

Cantor sertanejo, from the duo with Luiza, died at the age of 28, on December 29, after spending two weeks in a hospital in Goiânia. Artist had been diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, which worsened over the days.

Maurílio (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@flaney)

