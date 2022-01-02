Rent may not be corrected by the IGP-M, when readjustment is too high; see bill – Money Times

Bill 2674/21 temporarily replaces indexers to limit adjustments in annual contracts. For current contracts corrected by IGP-M or IGP-DI, the IPCA plus 15 percentage points. This limit will no longer be applied when the original indexer has a lower value.

The text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies provides for the same mechanism for new contracts indexed by IGP-M or IGP-DI, but in this case, IPCA plus ten percentage points will be applied. The application of a limit higher than that stipulated will be allowed, provided that with the express consent of both contracting parties.

IGP-M and IGP-DI are indices calculated by Fundação Getúlio Vargas to measure inflation, the former being widely used in rental contracts. The IPCA, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), is considered the official inflation of the country. Although they vary in the short term, they converge in the long term.

“From January 2020 to June 2021, there was an accumulated increase of 40.6% in the IGP-DI against 8.5% in the IPCA. In other words, contracts readjusted by the IGP-DI had a readjustment of more than 32 percentage points above those adjusted by the IPCA”, said the author of the proposal, deputy Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP).

“Recent jurisprudence, from several courts across the country, already provides for the adequacy of corrections, in view of the relationship with low-income consumers, who have no possibility of negotiation and choice of the applicable index”, he said, noting that the situation can lead to enrichment of one of the parties.

With the proposal, explained the congressman, the idea is to bring balance and equity to contractual relations in times of instability and economic fluctuations. “The autonomy of the contractors will remain, since the indexers will not be removed indefinitely”, concluded Cezinha de Madureira.

Processing

The project is being processed conclusively and will be analyzed by the Economic Development, Industry, Trade and Services commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

See the full text of Bill 2.674/21, by deputy Cezinha de Madureira.