Research shows that Neanderthals were not as “brutal” as imagined

(credit: Pierre Andrieu/Disclosure)

In the rewriting of human history chapters, Homo sapiens sapiens was not the main character in 2021. Instead, discoveries and studies abounded about the species that, being so close to modern man as to have lived with and reproduced with it. , arouses curiosity and fascination. Homo sapiens neanderthalensis, or neanderthal, had a short existence and disappeared from Europe, where it lived, around 40 to 59,000 years ago (read more on this page). Considered primitive in the past, it has been increasingly rehabilitated by research that calls into question the supposed cognitive and behavioral inferiority of our closest cousin.

Over the past 20 years, the image of man who is gangly and unable to make more than guttural sounds has been shattered as sophisticated DNA-based technologies have made it possible to sequence the Neanderthal genome, with startling revelations. Perhaps the biggest one, made by the team of the specialist in evolutionary genetics Svante Paabo, from Sweden, was that modern man and his cousin not only lived together, but also had descendants. At the same time, archaeological discoveries also analyzed in the light of more modern techniques show that, culturally, Homo sapiens neanderthalensis was as capable as its relative.

“Remarkable cognitive skills”. This is how researchers at the University of Göttingen, Germany, and the Lower Saxony State Office defined the species. Working with the Unicornu Fossil Society, scientists have been conducting new excavations at Unicorn’s Cave in the Harz Mountains since 2019. Now, for the first time, they have uncovered well-preserved layers of Neanderthal period cultural artifacts in the ruins of the formation. Among the preserved remains of a hunt, an inconspicuous foot bone turned out to be an extraordinary find, reveals Dirk Leder, who led the excavation.

“We quickly realized that these were not marks made during the slaughter of the animal, but they were clearly decorative,” said Leder of the Lower Saxony State Heritage Office. The carvings could then be analyzed with 3D microscopy at the Department of Wood Biology and Wood Products at the University of Göttingen.

To make a scientific comparison, the team performed experiments on the foot bones of today’s cattle. They showed that to carve the pattern exhibited by the archaeological piece into the surface of the material, the bone probably had to be boiled first. Then softened with stone tools, in a job that would take about an hour and a half.

The small bone discovered was identified as coming from a giant deer (Megaloceros giganteus). “It’s probably no coincidence that the Neanderthal chose the bone of an impressive animal, with huge horns, to carve,” says Professor Antje Schwalb, from the Technical University of Braunschweig, who participated in the project.

Patterns and Symbols

Using radiocarbon technology, the team at the Leibniz laboratory at the University of Kiel has dated the carved bone to more than 51,000 years. This is the first time the age of an object that must have been carved by Neanderthals has been directly calculated. Until now, some ornamental objects from the time of the last survivors in France were known.

However, these pieces, which are around 40,000 years old, are considered by many to be copies of pendants made by modern humans, because by that time they had already spread to parts of Europe. Decorative objects and small ivory carvings have survived in caves of modern humans in Swabian Alva in Baden-Württemberg and have been found around the same time.

“The fact that the new discovery of the Unicorn Cave dates back a long time ago shows that, thousands of years before the arrival of modern humans in Europe, Neanderthals were already able to independently produce patterns in bones and probably also of themselves. communicate using symbols thousands of years before the arrival of modern humans in Europe,” says project leader Thomas Terberger of the Department of Prehistory and History at the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Heritage Office. “This means that the Neanderthals’ creative talents must have evolved independently. The Unicorn Cave bone represents the oldest decorated object in Lower Saxony and one of the most important discoveries of the Neanderthal period in Central Europe.”

longer of existence

It was also in a cave—the kind of dwelling at the time—that Spanish researchers recently discovered that Neanderthals lived longer than previously thought. Until now, it was believed that they arrived at Cova del Gegant in Catalonia 94,000 years ago and were extinct 50,000 years ago. This is one of the most important places in the world for the study of the species, with unique traces that allow us to investigate the transition from the Middle Paleolithic to the Upper, when the first populations of anatomically modern man appeared, and those of his closest cousin became extinct. The Catalan study pulls the date of this disappearance to 59,000 years, extending the presence of the human species by almost 10,000 years.

The study, published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews, explains the cave’s role in the route to the Mediterranean coast, which, during the cooler periods of the Paleolithic, became a natural corridor for animals and humans to avoid the Pyrenees Mountains. In the Cova del Gegant, researchers found five remains of four different Neanderthals.

“With this new dating study, we determined that the cave was occupied by Neanderthals for a longer period of time than we thought. Furthermore, we know that the remains were deposited at two specific times and different spaces in the cave: between 72,000 and 67,000 years ago, the remains of a child were deposited at the bottom of the cave, and then, between 60,000 and 52,000 years ago, those of two more individuals were placed in the gallery near the sea,” notes one of the leading archaeologists. the research, Joan Daura, from the Seminar on Prehistoric Studies and Research (SERP) at the University of Barcelona, ​​led by Josep Maria Fullola.

Another milestone of the study is that it shows that modern humans also occupied the Cova del Gegant. Although the remains of these individuals’ bones have not been found, their activities, such as arson, have been documented. The new dating established three periods for this important site: the occupation of Neanderthals, between 94 thousand and 59 thousand years; from 43,000 to 39,000 years, with some evidence of modern human activity; and a last period, from 34,000 to 32,000 years, corresponding to an occupation of the cave by Homo sapiens sapiens.

natural corridor

To obtain this chronology, the researchers used uranium and luminescence dating methods, with new techniques that allow for greater precision and reliability. “The new dating shows that the cave was repeatedly occupied by Neanderthals and modern humans,” notes Daura. “It may have served as a natural corridor for humans and animals during the coldest times on the Mediterranean coast. During cold periods, a coastal platform emerged that served for these movements, and Cova del Gegant was a point of this route”, he points out. .

Today, the cave is partially flooded as a result of sea level fluctuations. However, during the cooler phases of the Paleolithic, the level of the Mediterranean was between 80m and 120m below its current level. “Now, the place is threatened by global warming and mainly by the rise in sea level”, laments the researcher. (DUST)