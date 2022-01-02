Respiratory diseases cause rush to emergency care units in São Paulo | National Newspaper

Respiratory diseases are causing a rush to emergency care units in São Paulo. Most of the patients are children with the influenza virus. And, the younger they are, the greater the risk of needing hospitalization.

At the door of one of the reference hospitals in the care of children in São Paulo, what most people have is a father and mother with a child with the flu. At the house of contractor Jurandir Moreira, no one escaped.

“First it took Heitorzinho, who is one of the twins. And then it took me, then it went to the mother, and then it went to the eight-year-old boy, Lucas. And it took them both again, Heitor and Helena”, it says.

Elizabeth Godoy came with her two grandchildren to the hospital. The flu this time worried.

“He’s having a fever, he’s had a fever for four days, he’s taking medication and, today, we came here because the doctor said he’s got bronchiolitis due to the flu, which hasn’t stopped,” he explains.

São Paulo is experiencing a flu epidemic. In the first week of November, five cases of influenza were confirmed. Last week were 233. In the city hall panel that monitors the cases, there is no division by age, but according to health surveillance, the number of infections among children follows this same proportion, but with an aggravating factor.

“Children infected with influenza tend to have greater complications. It is a higher percentage of children who need hospitalization compared to adult patients”, says the coordinator of health surveillance for the city of São Paulo, Luiz Artur Caldeira.

The flu epidemic that has wiped out many people in recent weeks comes at a time when those under 12 are more exposed to the new coronavirus.

This week the Brazilian Medical Association released a document also signed by 14 other associations and societies of medical specialties defending vaccination against Covid for children aged 5 to 11 years. The document says that the acquisition of pediatric doses by the Ministry of Health is urgently needed.

“We have been facing a double epidemic, Covid and influenza, which have crowded emergency services, with long waits, occupation of beds in the ICU. And these diseases could be being prevented with vaccination”, highlights Renato Kfouri, member of the Covid Committee of the AMB.

Pediatrician Ana Escobar reinforces that the Covid vaccine for children is urgent and reminds that, if they are vaccinated soon, there will be time for everyone to go back to school protected.