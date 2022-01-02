Rich countries donate less than half of promised vaccines







Health worker prepares syringe for Covid-19 vaccine application in Brussels 03/20/2021 REUTERS/Yves Herman Photo: Reuters

Amidst the circulation of the Ômicron variant, rich and middle-income countries are rushing to apply the booster dose of vaccines. Meanwhile, the poorest have less than 10% of their populations on a dose and depend on donations to speed up immunization. However, 2022 starts with less than 50% of the promised vaccines delivered in 2021.

Only by mechanism covax, created by the World Health Organization (WHO), the goal was to deliver around 2 billion doses donated by rich countries to low- and middle-income nations by the end of the year. The number, however, was distant. Fewer than 600 million doses were delivered directly to the initiative – less than 30%.

Furthermore, only 300,000 were actually distributed, according to Covax data gathered by Our World in Data. When it set its target of 2 billion, WHO was counting on sending doses from a huge factory in India, but the country canceled exports after a Delta outbreak in May.

In addition to WHO, countries can also make direct donations through bilateral agreements, sending by the manufacturers themselves or by the African Union. Adding all these mechanisms, the number of donations exceeds 810 million, around 40% of the target established by the WHO.

Bilateral donations came closest to the promises of rich countries. According to IMF data, based on Covax and reports from the donors themselves, around 266 million doses were agreed directly, with 225 million already delivered, a rate of almost 85%.

According to Covax’s list, the United States has pledged the most donations: 857 million, but more than 664 million have yet to be delivered. Next comes the European Union, with 451 million, with less than 300 million delivered.

The China has preferred to make donations through bilateral agreements. The country has pledged 10 million doses to Covax and another $100 million in cash, but the only donations on the WHO initiative’s delivery list are 3 million doses of AstraZeneca from Hong Kong.

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called immunization coverage in the world a “moral shame”. The organization’s goal was for all countries to reach 40% of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021. But 92 nations have not reached this percentage, especially African countries, where the average is 15%.

“It was a plausible goal. And not having achieved that is not just a moral shame, but it cost many lives and gave the virus the opportunity to spread and mutate,” lamented the WHO director.

According to data from Our World in Data, countries considered to be high-income have more than 70% of their population fully vaccinated. Upper-middle income countries lead the race, with 72%, a fact that is attributed to the high acceptance of immunization campaigns in Latin America and Asia. At the end of the line are low-income countries, with only 4% of the population vaccinated.

In this scenario, more than 80 countries announced the application of booster doses in their population, especially after notification of the Ômicron variant, which seems to reduce the effectiveness of the two doses. The WHO opposed the additional dose at first, claiming it was selfishness in rich countries.

However, with the emergence of a more transmissible variant, the organization started to recommend the dose only for people with immunological problems or who received inactivated virus vaccines. Still, several countries have already announced the dose for their entire adult population.

WHO warns about sending doses with short expiry times

The great concern caused by vaccine inequality is the creation of favorable environments for the emergence of variants, opening the way for one to overcome the vaccine barrier. Ômicron was initially identified in South Africa – although it was already circulating in other countries -, where the rate of immunized is below 27%.

Africa, Latin America and Asia are the top destinations for Covax dose donations. WHO calls for donations to be made in advance to facilitate distribution and overcome logistical difficulties. A major problem faced by the poorest is the sending of doses with a short shelf life, which requires a distribution capacity that few countries have.

By July, more than 400,000 doses had already expired in at least eight African countries, according to the WHO. The organization started asking countries to send their shipments at least two and a half months before the expiration date.

The WHO appeal was made in late November. But days later, Reuters revealed that Nigeria had received 1 million doses of AstraZeneca close to the expiration date. The donation had been made across Europe via Covax. The country, which has more than 200 million inhabitants and only 4% vaccinated, had to destroy the doses and announced that it would no longer accept short-term shipments.

Waste also affects the richest. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), obtained by NBC News, more than 15 million doses have been thrown away in the country since March. In September, 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca had to be scrapped in the UK after missing the deadline.

Canada, which last year was criticized for reserving enough doses to immunize its population four times, has also reported wasting about 1 million doses, according to local media.

Even administering booster doses, rich countries would have 1.2 billion excess doses in stock, which could expire in a short period of time, according to Airfinity, a scientific data analysis company.