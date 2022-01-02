Rio State has 201 suspected cases of the Ômicron variant

RIO — The state of Rio de Janeiro already has 201 suspected cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. According to the State Health Department, tests for possible infections were collected in 13 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro, and the largest concentration of them was in the capital, with 177 suspects. The test results must be out by January 7th.

So far, only one case of the new coronavirus variant has been confirmed in the state. A woman, who lives in the United States, was diagnosed with Ômicron on December 13, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. She had mild symptoms and was isolated for 10 days, as provided for by the Ministry of Health. people with whom she had contact are being monitored by the State Center for Health Surveillance (CIEVS Rio).

The municipal health secretary of the capital, Daniel Soranz, said recently in an interview with GLOBO that local transmission of Ômicron already takes place in Rio. According to the state ministry, however, the Delta variant remains predominant in the state.

— We had a very low number of positive tests for Covid, less than 1%, and in this last week this positivity went to 5.5%. This was already expected, it was predictable that it would happen because of the entry of a new variant. We can attribute that this increase is related to the Ômicron variant, and that at this time there is local transmission of the variant – says the secretary.

According to the state secretariat, the greatest concentration of suspected cases of the new variant is in the Metropolitan Region and in the Baixada Litorânea, an area where, among other cities, Buzios, Saquarema, Cabo Frio, Araruama and Iguaba Grande are located (in each one, it was detected a suspicion of Ômicron).

Volta Redonda and Angra dos Reis have four suspects, while Niterói has three and Macaé two. Nilópolis, Petrópolis and Cantagalo register a suspicious case. The secretariat also analyzes three possible infections of people who do not live in Rio de Janeiro, but who were tested in the state.

According to the State Department of Health, municipalities that are suspected of being infected by Ômicron are being contacted so that they can investigate cases and track possible contact with other people.