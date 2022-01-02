Rita Lee’s husband publishes a photo of the bald singer and thrills fans

Together for 45 years, Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho are a reference couple in the Brazilian rock world. On this first day of the year, the musician posted a photo on his Instagram beside his partner, who is bald and undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

They, who have three children, posed with a strawberry pie and candles number 74, the age that the diva reached this Friday (12/31), and received several loving comments. Check out:

In a previous post, Roberto wrote: “What a difficult year my love! What an ordeal! My heart broke in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all his demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance. That after all the torment we are facing a time of peace, harmony, and great health. And all the best I could wish for you, you deserve a million times more. I love you, admire you, adore you, we’re together, yesterday, now and forever.”

Rita Lee discovered the tumor in her left lung in May, after a check-up at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Soon after, he started immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

In September, she released her first unreleased song in nearly a decade. Produced by DJ Gui Boratto, he released the track Change to the public. The artist was also the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), in São Paulo.